🛒 Waverly, OH Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Waverly’s retail scene is busy right now, with several front-line roles open for people who like helping customers and staying active on the job. These are solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Rural King

Rural King Location: Waverly, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13.75/hour

Help keep the store clean, organized, and well-stocked while answering customer questions and guiding them to the right products. This is a good fit if you like physical work (lifting, moving stock) and want a mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes tasks.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Waverly, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $17.00/hour (plus potential bonuses/premiums)

Support the store and assistant managers with sales, customer service, and daily operations, and step in as shift lead when needed. This role is great if you like helping people solve problems, want leadership experience, and are interested in auto parts or learning more about them.

Employer: Tsunami Express

Location: Waverly, OH

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

(part-time also mentioned) Pay: Competitive base pay plus uncapped commission

Join a high-energy car wash team where you greet guests, sell memberships, and help keep the site running smoothly. Ideal if you enjoy working outdoors, staying active, and boosting your paycheck with commission from membership sales.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.