Waverly’s plants and shops are busy, and they’re hiring for skilled people who like hands-on work and leading teams. If you’re into production, maintenance, or technical repair, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Waverly, NE (Waverly Plant)

(Waverly Plant) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead the staging area and whole bird line, guiding a team of hourly workers to keep production safe, efficient, and on schedule. Good fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, some leadership experience, and are comfortable in a cold, fast-paced plant.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Waverly, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Oversee production, quality, yields, staffing, and safety for a major processing operation. This role is for someone with 3+ years manufacturing leadership (or a related degree) who can manage people, meet USDA and customer standards, and keep lines running smoothly.

Employer: Northwest Electric LLC

Location: Waverly, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role repairing and troubleshooting motors, VFDs, pumps, gearboxes, and more for industrial clients. Best for someone with EMT 2, OSHA 10, EASA ERT, an associate degree, and at least 2 years of electromechanical repair who enjoys technical problem-solving and continuous learning.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail and contact info so you can ask questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.