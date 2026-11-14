🏥 Wauwatosa Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Pharmacy Roles

Wauwatosa’s health scene is busy and growing, with big systems and specialty clinics hiring across many skill levels. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Wauwatosa / Milwaukee, WI (Walgreens Specialty Pharmacies)

(Walgreens Specialty Pharmacies) Type: Full-time, PGY1 Community-Based Residency

Pay: $19.50–$31.00/hour

One-year specialty residency focused on complex disease states (HIV, oncology, neurology, fertility, hepatitis C, inflammatory conditions, and more). You’ll provide direct patient care, do MTM, hazardous compounding, research, quality projects, and earn teaching and research certificates in partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Wauwatosa, WI (floating to area sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Great entry point if you’re starting or growing a pharmacy tech career. You’ll help prepare and label meds (including hazardous and IV), manage inventory and controlled substances, support billing and insurance, and travel between locations in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health – Aurora Psychiatric Hospital

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Part-time, Behavioral Health Float

Pay: Not listed

Float across adult, child, and adolescent behavioral health units on a wooded 30-acre campus. Ideal if you like variety and mental health nursing—using evidence-based practice, de-escalation skills, and close teamwork to support patients through inpatient and day treatment programs.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in Wauwatosa tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.