🛒 Wauwatosa Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings This Season

Wauwatosa retail is buzzing right now—stores are staffing up for steady traffic and the holiday rush. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: SpartanNash for Metcalfe's Market

SpartanNash for Location: 6700 W. State St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep prices and shelf tags accurate, handle data entry, and make sure sale items are set up and taken down on time. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and like a mix of office-style tasks and time on the sales floor.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Wauwatosa, WI (Mayfair area)

Type: Full-time

Hourly Range: $17.75 – $22.30/hr

Step into store leadership—coaching the sales team, owning a key area like visuals or operations, and helping hit sales goals. Great for someone with 1–2 years of retail management who loves fashion, teamwork, and a strong employee discount.

Employer: SpartanNash for Metcalfe's Market

SpartanNash for Location: 6700 W. State St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work mostly behind the scenes—unloading trucks, stocking shelves, rotating product, and keeping departments clean and full. Ideal if you like quieter shifts, staying active, and knowing the layout of the whole store.

Employer: SEPHORA

Location: WI–Mayfair (2500 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226)

Type: Seasonal, flex (non‑guaranteed hours, ~0–14 hrs/week)

Compensation: $18.00 – $20.50/hr (depends on location)

Help during peak season with client service, stocking, online order support, and keeping displays looking sharp. Good short-term option if you want beauty retail experience, flexible hours, and a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.