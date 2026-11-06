🛒 Wauwatosa Retail & Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wauwatosa has some solid front-line roles open right now, from big-box retail to mission-driven nonprofits and healthcare call centers. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet (or on the phones), these are worth a look.

Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store when managers are out, help hit sales goals, and become the go-to person for vitamins and supplements. Great fit if you’re into health and wellness and want strong discounts, bonuses, and benefits.

Employer: HomeGoods (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 11100 W Burleigh St, Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.70–$31.20/hour (about $56.5K–$77.7K/year), bonus + OT eligible

Run a busy HomeGoods store—leading a large team, driving sales, and overseeing merchandising and customer service. Comes with strong benefits, store discounts for you and family, and clear growth paths into higher leadership.

Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Part-time (daytime)

Salary: Starting at $15.00/hour

Help on the sales floor, at the donation door, in production, or as a cashier while supporting Goodwill’s mission of helping people work. Flexible schedules, no late holiday hours, store discount, and lots of variety day to day.

Employer: Surgery Partners

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Not listed (office/call center role)

Not listed (office/call center role) Salary: Not listed

Answer incoming calls, schedule medical appointments, and verify insurance in a busy office setting. Good match if you have call center or medical scheduling experience and want patient-facing work without bedside care.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.