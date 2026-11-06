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🛒 Wauwatosa Retail & Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Wauwatosa has some solid front-line roles open right now, from big-box retail to mission-driven nonprofits and healthcare call centers. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet (or on the phones), these are worth a look.
Retail Key Holder - Full-Time
- Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the store when managers are out, help hit sales goals, and become the go-to person for vitamins and supplements. Great fit if you’re into health and wellness and want strong discounts, bonuses, and benefits.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: HomeGoods (The TJX Companies, Inc.)
- Location: 11100 W Burleigh St, Wauwatosa, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22.70–$31.20/hour (about $56.5K–$77.7K/year), bonus + OT eligible
Run a busy HomeGoods store—leading a large team, driving sales, and overseeing merchandising and customer service. Comes with strong benefits, store discounts for you and family, and clear growth paths into higher leadership.
Daytime Team Member
- Employer: Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- Type: Part-time (daytime)
- Salary: Starting at $15.00/hour
Help on the sales floor, at the donation door, in production, or as a cashier while supporting Goodwill’s mission of helping people work. Flexible schedules, no late holiday hours, store discount, and lots of variety day to day.
Medical Scheduler – Call Center Scheduler
- Employer: Surgery Partners
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- Type: Not listed (office/call center role)
- Salary: Not listed
Answer incoming calls, schedule medical appointments, and verify insurance in a busy office setting. Good match if you have call center or medical scheduling experience and want patient-facing work without bedside care.
If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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