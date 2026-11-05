🛒 Wauwatosa Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wauwatosa has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from gas stations to fashion and insurance call centers. Good options here if you like helping people and want flexible hours or solid benefits.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a classic convenience store role: cashiering, fuel transactions, cleaning, stocking, and some food prep. Training is provided, and they highlight flexible schedules, promote-from-within growth, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sendik's Food Markets

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you enjoy talking with customers and learning about wine and spirits. You’ll help guests choose products, do stocking and displays, run tastings/demos, and work with vendors in a busy, local grocery store.

Employer: Sendik's Food Markets

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store role where you stock and rotate groceries, help customers find items, and gather carts and baskets. Good fit if you like staying active, working fast, and being part of a tight team.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Wauwatosa, WI (Mayfair)

Type: Seasonal, commission sales

Pay: $13.35/hour + commission (about 3%–14.5% on most items)

Help parents and kids find outfits and shoes, build your own customer base, and earn commission on top of hourly pay. Expect fast-paced sales, flexible hours (evenings/weekends/holidays), and access to benefits and merchandise discount if eligible.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.82 – $17.29/hour

Lead-level optical sales role where you guide patients through the eyewear process, recommend lenses and frames, and help hit store sales goals. Comes with vision coverage, 401(k), PTO, and discounts, even for part-timers.

Employer: Markel Corporation (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Wauwatosa, WI (Markel office nearby; hybrid may be required)

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $20.00 – $21.50/hour (based on P&C license)

(based on P&C license) Overall Salary Range Listed: $16.36 – $34.05/hour across U.S. locations

You’ll be the first point of contact for insurance customers, handling calls about claims, payments, billing, and account help. Comes with paid training, health & dental from day one, 401(k) match, profit sharing, PTO, holidays, and bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.