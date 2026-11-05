📋 Wauwatosa Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wauwatosa has a nice mix of front-desk and office roles right now, from healthcare to insurance. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

PT Solutions Physical Therapy Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$24/hour

Front-desk role in a busy physical therapy clinic where you’re the link between patients, providers, and insurers. You’ll handle insurance verification, authorizations, payments, and scheduling, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: EverVet Animal Hospital

EverVet Animal Hospital Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time (evening shift, working until 7 pm)

Salary: $14–$17/hour (depending on experience)

Perfect if you love pets and people. You’ll greet clients, manage appointments and payments, support the vet team, and keep records organized, with health insurance, PTO, retirement plan, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Markel Corporation

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$134,090/year (plus potential annual incentive plan)

Senior-level role handling moderate to complex marine bodily injury claims from start to finish. You’ll review coverage, manage litigation and vendors, travel to mediations, and mentor others, with access to multiple health plans, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, holidays, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.