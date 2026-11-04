🏥 Wauwatosa Healthcare: Multiple Clinical & Vet Roles Open Now

Wauwatosa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from specialty surgery to animal care. If you’re in medicine or vet work and want your next step close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , day shift

, full-time, , Pay: $2,368 per week (travel package; stipends guaranteed for facility call‑offs/on‑call)

(travel package; stipends guaranteed for facility call‑offs/on‑call) Why it’s appealing: 26‑week assignment starting 11/23/2026 with steady hours and guaranteed stipends for certain cancellations, plus support from a well‑known national travel agency.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed) Why it’s appealing: Full vet‑network perks: medical, dental, vision, 401k, life and disability coverage, discounted care for your own pets, and access to a huge national community of vet pros.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Generous base salary plus monthly production bonus with no negative accrual

Generous base salary Why it’s appealing: Strong total‑rewards package with health, dental, vision, 401k match, CE allowance with paid days off, and company‑paid professional liability so you can focus on medicine.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin – Dept. of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Location: Wauwatosa & Menomonee Falls, WI (Tosa Center + additional sites)

(Tosa Center + additional sites) Type: Full-time, salaried (1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, core business hours; may include some evenings/weekends based on needs

Monday–Friday, core business hours; may include some evenings/weekends based on needs Why it’s appealing: Join a large academic plastic surgery team, split between clinic and OR support, with a focus on evidence‑based care, quality improvement, and working closely with surgeons and trainees.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin – Dept. of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Location: Wauwatosa & Menomonee Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, salaried (1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, core business hours; some flexibility for coverage

Monday–Friday, core business hours; some flexibility for coverage Why it’s appealing: Outpatient‑focused APP role in a high‑volume academic plastic surgery department, with a multidisciplinary team and opportunities to stay current through research, education, and specialty procedures.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.