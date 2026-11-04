🏗️ Wauwatosa Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Wauwatosa has some solid engineering roles right now, especially if you like controls, HVAC, or product design. These are good fits if you’re early in your career or ready to level up your skills.

Employer: Dematic

Dematic Location: Wauwatosa, WI (can be based anywhere in the continental US)

(can be based anywhere in the continental US) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000 – $116,400 base pay range

Work on electrical controls for automated conveyor and warehouse systems with a global intralogistics leader. Great for early-career engineers who know AutoCAD, PLCs (Allen-Bradley/Siemens), VFDs, and industrial networks, and are open to up to ~50% travel for commissioning and upgrades.

Employer: CAREL USA, Inc.

Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and program HVAC/R control solutions using programmable controllers for a global leader in high-efficiency HVAC controls. Good fit if you have 1+ year with programmable controls and HVAC/R, can read schematics, know BACnet/Modbus, and like a mix of design, customer training, and up to 25% travel.

Employer: VOLTO Consulting (for an automotive client)

(for an automotive client) Location: Wauwatosa, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support an automotive client using Creo for part, assembly, and surfacing work. Ideal if you have hands-on experience with sheet metal and plastic parts, and know the full design cycle—drafting, tolerancing, prototyping, and automotive processes like ECN and PPAP.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or junior/senior versions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.