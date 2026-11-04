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🏗️ Wauwatosa Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Wauwatosa has some solid engineering roles right now, especially if you like controls, HVAC, or product design. These are good fits if you’re early in your career or ready to level up your skills.
Controls Engineer (New Graduate/Early Career)
- Employer: Dematic
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI (can be based anywhere in the continental US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $79,000 – $116,400 base pay range
Work on electrical controls for automated conveyor and warehouse systems with a global intralogistics leader. Great for early-career engineers who know AutoCAD, PLCs (Allen-Bradley/Siemens), VFDs, and industrial networks, and are open to up to ~50% travel for commissioning and upgrades.
Controls Engineer – HVAC
- Employer: CAREL USA, Inc.
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and program HVAC/R control solutions using programmable controllers for a global leader in high-efficiency HVAC controls. Good fit if you have 1+ year with programmable controls and HVAC/R, can read schematics, know BACnet/Modbus, and like a mix of design, customer training, and up to 25% travel.
Creo Designer
- Employer: VOLTO Consulting (for an automotive client)
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support an automotive client using Creo for part, assembly, and surfacing work. Ideal if you have hands-on experience with sheet metal and plastic parts, and know the full design cycle—drafting, tolerancing, prototyping, and automotive processes like ECN and PPAP.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or junior/senior versions.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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