These Wautoma pups are full of energy, love, and personality. If you’re an active person or family looking for a loyal companion, one of these dogs could be your perfect match.

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Siberian Husky mix Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Alibi is a classic young Husky: goofy, affectionate, playful, and always ready for the next adventure. He has tons of energy and curiosity, so he’ll do best with someone who enjoys walks, hikes, and keeping his busy brain engaged.

If you love the fun, talkative, slightly ridiculous Husky personality, Alibi is your guy. Call the shelter to ask about his training, compatibility with kids or other pets, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Alibi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: About 2 years (young)

About 2 years (young) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Wyck is a high-drive, working-type dog with two speeds: go and go faster. He’s very smart, very curious, and loves to stay busy. This boy will shine with an active adopter who can give him a job—training, sports, long walks, or farm/ranch life.

If you’re experienced with herding breeds or want a dog who loves to learn and move, Wyck could be a great fit. Contact the shelter to learn more about his training needs and adoption details.

👉 Meet Wyck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso / Labrador Retriever mix

Cane Corso / Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 1.5 years (young)

About 1.5 years (young) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Weight: About 87 lbs

About Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Evie is a big, beautiful girl with a jet-black coat and a sweet, goofy side. She loves to sunbathe, zoom around the yard, and carry a ball proudly in her mouth. She’s a large, powerful mix, so she’ll do best with someone who can handle her size and keep her active.

Ask the shelter about her exercise needs, any training she has, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: About 1 year (young)

About 1 year (young) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Baymax is a cuddly, “velcro dog” who loves to be as close to his people as possible. He’s described as lovable and lap-dog level snuggly, with a heart of gold and no sense of personal space.

If you’re looking for a loyal shadow who wants to be part of everything you do, Baymax may be your perfect match. Call the shelter to ask about his training, home needs, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Baymax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Wautoma, WI, please consider visiting Waushara County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (920) 279-9795 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.