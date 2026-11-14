undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Wautoma Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Wautoma has some very special kittens waiting for families to love them. All of these cuties are at the same local shelter and are still young, playful, and full of personality.
Pugsley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Buff orange & white tabby (cream/ivory)
- Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (920) 279-9795
Pugsley has no concept of personal space, and the shelter loves him for it. He’s a ridiculously handsome buff orange and white tabby with a huge heart and an even bigger personality. This confident, curious, goofy little lover thinks every lap exists just for him.
👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thing
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Buff orange & white tabby (cream/ivory)
- Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (920) 279-9795
Thing is a handsome buff orange and white tabby with a quirky, slightly peculiar personality and tons of kitten charm. He can be a bit unsure in new situations, but he’s making great progress and still brings plenty of silly kitten energy and “chaos” to the party.
👉 Meet Thing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Enid
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black calico
- Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (920) 279-9795
Enid is a beautiful young calico with a mix of sunshine, sass, and pure adorable. She may be a little shy at first, but she’s coming out of her shell more every day. Once she’s comfortable, she loves playing with her siblings, chasing toys, and joining in kitten wrestling matches.
👉 Meet Enid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wednesday
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (920) 279-9795
Wednesday is a dark, mysterious little tortie whose personality is still unfolding. Like her sister Enid, she can be shy with new people, but she’s gaining confidence all the time. Don’t be fooled by her quiet start—she plays hard with her siblings and dives into full-on kitten antics.
👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mouse
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray tabby (gray/blue)
- Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (920) 279-9795
Mouse is anything but quiet. He’s a 6‑month‑old gray tabby with an adorable face and a lovable, goofy personality. Curious and playful, he likes to check things out for a moment before jumping into the fun, especially when following his bolder brother’s lead.
👉 Meet Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Waushara County Animal Shelter at (920) 279-9795 or click through to their listings to learn more and start an application. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these kittens find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.