Wautoma has some very special kittens waiting for families to love them. All of these cuties are at the same local shelter and are still young, playful, and full of personality.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Color: Buff orange & white tabby (cream/ivory)

Buff orange & white tabby (cream/ivory) Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Pugsley has no concept of personal space, and the shelter loves him for it. He’s a ridiculously handsome buff orange and white tabby with a huge heart and an even bigger personality. This confident, curious, goofy little lover thinks every lap exists just for him.

👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Color: Buff orange & white tabby (cream/ivory)

Buff orange & white tabby (cream/ivory) Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Thing is a handsome buff orange and white tabby with a quirky, slightly peculiar personality and tons of kitten charm. He can be a bit unsure in new situations, but he’s making great progress and still brings plenty of silly kitten energy and “chaos” to the party.

👉 Meet Thing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black calico

Mostly black calico Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Enid is a beautiful young calico with a mix of sunshine, sass, and pure adorable. She may be a little shy at first, but she’s coming out of her shell more every day. Once she’s comfortable, she loves playing with her siblings, chasing toys, and joining in kitten wrestling matches.

👉 Meet Enid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black tortoiseshell

Mostly black tortoiseshell Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Wednesday is a dark, mysterious little tortie whose personality is still unfolding. Like her sister Enid, she can be shy with new people, but she’s gaining confidence all the time. Don’t be fooled by her quiet start—she plays hard with her siblings and dives into full-on kitten antics.

👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Gray tabby (gray/blue)

Gray tabby (gray/blue) Shelter: Waushara County Animal Shelter

Phone: (920) 279-9795

Mouse is anything but quiet. He’s a 6‑month‑old gray tabby with an adorable face and a lovable, goofy personality. Curious and playful, he likes to check things out for a moment before jumping into the fun, especially when following his bolder brother’s lead.

👉 Meet Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Waushara County Animal Shelter at (920) 279-9795 or click through to their listings to learn more and start an application. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these kittens find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.