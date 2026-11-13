Wautoma Jr./Sr. High School held its annual Veterans Day Program in the Fieldhouse, one of three events across the Wautoma Area School District honoring veterans and active military members. The program brought together students, staff, veterans, military members, and community members, with Brigadier General (Ret.) Robyn Blader serving as Master of Ceremonies, support from American Legion Wolman-Minskey Post 317, guest speaker Brian Dishong of AMVETS Post 13, student readers, and the Wautoma High School Band.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wautoma Area School District