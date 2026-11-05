Free school breakfast for all Wautoma students

All students in the Wautoma Area School District can get free school breakfast, no matter their family income. School kitchen teams, including breakfast cook Desiree at Wautoma Elementary School (WES), make homemade granola to serve with yogurt parfaits, allowing staff to choose ingredients, limit added sugar, and provide a fresh, crunchy topping at all district schools.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wautoma Area School District