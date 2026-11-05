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📅 Page Turners Book Club meets Nov. 11 at 1:30 PM
3 days ago
📅 Page Turners Book Club: “More or Less Maddy”
Join the Page Turners Book Club at the Wautoma Public Library to talk about “More or Less Maddy” by Lisa Genova.
- Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
- Time: 1:30 PM
- Location: Wautoma Public Library
- Category: Book Club
If you enjoy reading and chatting about books with others, this is an easy way to plug into a local group. Just read “More or Less Maddy” and come ready to discuss it with fellow readers.
More Info: Page Turners Book Club | Wautoma Public Library
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