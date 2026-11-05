📅 Page Turners Book Club meets Nov. 11 at 1:30 PM

📅 Page Turners Book Club: “More or Less Maddy”

Join the Page Turners Book Club at the Wautoma Public Library to talk about “More or Less Maddy” by Lisa Genova.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 1:30 PM

Location: Wautoma Public Library

Category: Book Club

If you enjoy reading and chatting about books with others, this is an easy way to plug into a local group. Just read “More or Less Maddy” and come ready to discuss it with fellow readers.