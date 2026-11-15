Wausau rents rose 67% from 2010 to 2024, outpacing three peer cities, and nearly half of renters now spend too much on housing, a draft city plan shows.

The figures appear in a draft housing chapter for Wausau’s updated comprehensive plan, the long-range document that guides land use and development decisions. The Wausau Plan Commission is scheduled to discuss the draft Nov. 17.

People in a city focus group told planners that public opposition is among the biggest barriers to new housing, and that builders are watching. “Builders look at local Facebook pages and social media. If they can see the public tends to oppose projects, they are less likely to do projects in those areas,” according to a staff summary of the session. Participants included builders, a real estate broker, a lender, a property manager, Habitat for Humanity and city officials.

The draft also shows how slowly Wausau’s housing supply has grown. The city added 564 housing units from 2010 to 2024, an increase of 3.1%. Eau Claire grew 13.2% over the same period, La Crosse 7.1% and Fond du Lac 5.9%. Marathon County outside Wausau added 2,612 units.

Rents climbed much faster. Median gross rent in Wausau, which counts rent plus estimated utilities, rose from $605 in 2010 to $1,010 in 2024. In 2010, Wausau had the lowest median rent of the comparison communities. By 2024 the city had passed the Marathon County median and tied La Crosse, though the draft notes that local rents remain in line with comparable cities. That year, 47% of Wausau renters spent more than 30% of their income on housing, the federal benchmark for affordability. That share ranked second-highest among the comparison communities.

Homeowners have fared better. Monthly costs for Wausau owners with a mortgage rose just $94 over the period, the smallest increase in the comparison, and those owners carried the lowest cost burden of the group. Census estimates put the city’s median home value at $167,900 in 2024, also the lowest of the group. Actual sale prices run higher: the Wisconsin Realtors Association reported a $285,500 median sale price in Marathon County through July 2026, according to the draft.

Residents feel the squeeze. In the city’s comprehensive plan survey, 86.4% of respondents named cost as the biggest housing challenge, and just 9.7% said they were satisfied with affordability. Citing a United Way report, the draft also says 40% of Wausau residents fall below the ALICE threshold, a measure of what households need to cover basic costs. The countywide figure is 32%.

New construction is starting to help. Since 2024, Foundry on 3rd, Kolbe Apartments, Westside Commons, 11 Scott Street and 700 Grand have opened or are expected to open, adding at least 411 units. According to the draft, another 340 downtown units are either approved or likely to be approved soon but are not yet built.

A 2022 regional assessment projected demand for 4,531 units across Wausau and seven neighboring communities by 2040. At least 1,190 units had been built in those communities as of this summer. Counting those and the downtown pipeline, the draft calculates a remaining regional need of 3,001 units. Newer state household projections are less optimistic, however, so total demand may fall short of the 2022 forecast.

The draft also documents a gradual shift toward renting. Renters occupied 42.3% of Wausau’s occupied homes in 2024, up from 39.7% in 2013. The number of owner-occupied units grew by just 49 from 2010 to 2024.

Focus group participants named high construction costs, limited land and community opposition as the biggest obstacles. According to the summary, a modular home the city recently completed for $300,000 still left a financing gap, and prices for vacant infill lots have risen significantly.

The draft points to one local example. An affordable housing task force formed in 2021 helped win council support for a six-unit development with North Central Community Action Program, but the project “ultimately encountered rezoning barriers,” the draft says. That proposal, on Wyatt Street, cleared the Plan Commission in 2023. The Wausau City Council then rejected the rezoning amid neighborhood opposition.

The chapter also summarizes recent state law changes meant to expand the housing supply. According to the draft, cities must now act on residential rezoning requests within 90 days. They must approve a request when the site is mapped for residential use in the comprehensive plan, sits near existing development, has projected housing demand and matches the plan’s mapped density. The draft says a city may deny such a request only to keep public facilities from being overburdened or to address threats to health or safety.

The chapter rewrites the city’s housing goal and objectives based on public feedback. One proposed step is to identify underused commercial, industrial and institutional properties that could be redeveloped as housing. Another is a possible program to help private developers turn buildings such as the former Wausau Ironworks on West Street into housing. The draft also suggests a possible city program to buy large vacant tracts in the extraterritorial area for residential development. Its strategies section suggests restructuring the city’s local housing trust fund to draw on local philanthropic money.

Older residents are a growing focus. A 2026 study cited in the chapter projects a need for 771 more independent living households and 545 long-term care beds by 2040, plus hundreds more owner and renter homes for people 55 and older.

The Plan Commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at City Hall, 407 Grant St. The chapter is on the agenda for discussion only, with no vote scheduled. Commissioners will also hold a public hearing on a request to rezone a storage yard on East Kent Street for heavy industrial use. The meeting airs on YouTube and cable Channel 981.

The rewritten goal reaches further than the 2017 version, which pledged that the city would “continue to offer equal access to quality, affordable housing.” The new draft calls for ensuring “that all Wausau residents have access to safe, quality, affordable, and diverse housing options” that meet changing demographic needs and strengthen quality of life.