WAUSAU — Marathon County supervisors parked $6,300 for the sheriff’s Flock cameras until policies on their use are written, but the county’s lawyer says the sheriff could pay for them anyway.

The County Board voted 30-5 Tuesday to move the money, which would keep five Sheriff’s Office cameras running from July through December, out of the sheriff’s budget and into a contingency fund controlled by the Human Resources, Finance and Property Committee. A proposal to cut the $6,300 from the levy entirely failed 17-18.

Asked by Supervisor Yee Leng Xiong whether the sheriff could find the money elsewhere if the board withheld it, Corporation Counsel Brian Desmond said the sheriff, as a constitutional officer, holds what are known as immemorial duties, including keeping the peace.

“I do think that he has a fairly good argument that says his immemorial duties to keep the peace would allow him to, as you say, find the money in some other portion of his budget in order to fund this,” Desmond said.

“I think your only real step that you could take, could possibly end the Flock program here, would involve litigation, if I’m just being honest,” he said, adding that the sheriff could end up suing the board, or the board could end up suing the sheriff, to get a definitive answer.

Policies first

Supervisor John Robinson proposed parking the money after concerns raised at the county’s Nov. 2 budget hearing by Wausau resident Felix Gallo. A state Department of Justice grant paid for the first five cameras and expires this year, Robinson said, and the Sheriff’s Office is now seeking levy money to keep them running.

Robinson said he has held “very productive discussions” with Gallo and Sheriff Chad Billeb. Between now and July, he said, the county should settle how long records are kept, who has access, who the data is shared with, how often searches are audited and who oversees the program.

“The intent of the motion is to not take away the money but set the money aside to develop the policies,” Robinson said.

Robinson acknowledged the limits of the board’s leverage. Unlike the Wausau police chief, he said, the sheriff “is a constitutional officer,” and he expects Billeb would look for other ways to fund the cameras if the board cut the money outright. Releasing the $6,300 will take action by the finance committee and the full board, County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs said, with policy proposals expected to go through the Public Safety Committee as well.

‘Your rights are not a negotiation’

Supervisor David Nyseth, who proposed cutting the money altogether, rejected the idea that the issue could be settled in talks between the sheriff and a resident.

“Your rights are not a negotiation,” Nyseth said. He called the $6,300 “not a lot of money” and said the cut would signal where the board stands. “Are we headed towards 24/7 surveillance for them by the government or are we not?”

Supervisor Tim Sondelski said he surveyed about 100 constituents, and all but one wanted the program defunded. Supervisor Joel Straub read aloud a written summary of Wausau Pilot & Review’s Nov. 4 report comparing the sheriff’s statements to the board with his office’s own records, and said the cameras “should be gone.”

Supervisor Kody Hart pointed to the Wausau City Council’s 9-1 vote to stop using the city’s 20 cameras, which city crews covered Monday. Hart said the Public Safety Committee was told earlier Tuesday that the Sheriff’s Office could install Flock cameras on county property inside Wausau despite the council’s decision.

Supervisor Ann Lemmer, an English teacher who said she spent a decade teaching dystopian literature, recommended “1984” and “Fahrenheit 451” to colleagues who see nothing wrong with the cameras. “I would like to see them gone,” Lemmer said. “The sheriff made it very clear they’re not going anywhere.”

Supervisor Katie Rosenberg backed both proposals. “I think it’s important that we get the policy right first and then we can go ahead and fund it,” she said.

‘A law enforcement tool’

Supervisor Matthew Krembs urged the board to let Billeb and Gallo meet before cutting the program. He said he had a packet of 46 state and federal court cases upholding license plate reader technology, and that he agreed access should be limited to the office’s administration and shift supervisors.

“I have not heard of one incident by any law enforcement agency in this county where Flock has been abused or misused,” Krembs said.

Krembs’ remark covered Marathon County only. Elsewhere in Wisconsin, a former Menasha police officer was sentenced in August to six months in jail for using Flock to track his ex-girlfriend, and a former Milwaukee officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after searching the plates of a dating partner and that person’s ex 179 times. A former Kenosha County deputy faces two felony counts of misconduct in public office, accused of running his then-girlfriend’s plate 16 to 17 times in one day while off duty, and the Milwaukee internal affairs detective who investigated the 179 searches has since been charged with misusing the system himself.

Nationally, the Institute for Justice has cataloged more than 200 cases of license plate reader abuse, including more than 60 involving stalking, and notes that few were caught by internal audits. Marathon County’s policy says supervisors “may” audit searches but does not require audits, and the Sheriff’s Office has declined to release its audit reports while saying no corrective actions have ever been issued for misuse.

Supervisor Brandon Jensen said the sheriff has committed not to expand the cameras, which sit along the Interstate 39 and Highway 29 corridors. Jensen listed uses including Silver Alerts, Amber Alerts and human trafficking cases. “Finding the missing kids are the ones that hit home most for me,” said Jensen, who voted against both changes.

Supervisor Deb Hoppa said a Sheriff’s Office official told the Public Safety Committee earlier that day that the cameras have helped solve crimes and have not led to any mistaken-identity arrests. “Flock cameras do a lot more good than they do harm,” Hoppa said.

Supervisor Mike Ritter said he would rather trust “our duly elected sheriff” with the data than the private companies that already track people’s phones and cars. “We just need time to figure it out,” he said.

How supervisors voted

Supporting Nyseth’s proposal to cut the $6,300 from the levy were Supervisors Bill Conway, Ron Covelli, Chris Dickinson, Evan Ensign, Chantelle Foote, Aaron Griner, Hart, Jerry Kurth, Lemmer, Stacey Morache, Nyseth, Randy Radtke, Rosenberg, Jay Schoenborn, Sondelski, Straub and Jason Wilhelm.

Opposed were Supervisors Jennifer Aarrestad, Matthew Bootz, Kelly Coyle, Allen Drabek, Duane Gau, Gibbs, Wayne Hagen, Hoppa, Jensen, Krembs, Jean Maszk, Allen Opall, Scott Poole, Ritter, Robinson, Rick Seefeldt, Thomas Seubert and Xiong.

Dickinson, Jensen, Nyseth, Sondelski and Straub voted against Robinson’s amendment to move the money into contingency. Supervisors Sarah Watson and Nicholas Endres were absent, and Supervisor Randy DeBroux was excused.

Earlier Tuesday, Billeb told the Public Safety Committee that Flock deletes county camera data after 30 days, though the county’s contract lets Flock keep using data built from those records indefinitely.

Robinson said a lasting answer will likely come from Madison or Washington rather than the county board.

“I think ultimately this is going to require legislation on the state and/or federal level setting up who has access to that information, how it is shared, what it is used for,” he said.