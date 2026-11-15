WAUSAU — A bond trustee has notified Marathon County of non-payment by Bug Tussel, and the county expects to cover about $347,000 of the broadband company’s debt by April 8.

The county’s Executive Committee was scheduled to meet privately Wednesday to discuss strategy in response to “notices received from bond trustee regarding Bug Tussel non-payment,” according to the committee’s amended agenda. A day earlier, County Administrator Lance Leonhard told the County Board the Green Bay-based internet provider is unlikely to keep up with payments on both the 2021 bonds the county guaranteed and the $8 million the county lent the company in 2024.

“They are unlikely to be able to service their obligations under both the conduit issuance and the straight loan,” Leonhard said.

The $347,000 is the 2026 shortfall Marathon County will have to fill on Bug Tussel’s behalf under the county’s guarantee, Leonhard said, with payment due April 8. For 2027, the shortfall under the bond guarantee alone would reach about $1.5 million, he said.

The county cannot put the $1.5 million directly on its debt levy, Leonhard said, leaving the general fund or new borrowing, with its own issuance and interest costs, as the options. “You can’t directly put that on debt levy,” he said. “That is not permissible.”

Supervisor John Robinson said the county holds a security interest in Bug Tussel’s towers and infrastructure and could recover money through that collateral, but other creditors have claims too.

“There are a number of creditors lining up,” Robinson said. “So I think it’s in our interest to make sure that we’re in a position to protect our interest.”

Robinson said the county has “begun the process of protecting the county’s interest relative to Bug Tussel,” though further steps, including any litigation, will need board approval.

A factor in the budget fight

The warning surfaced as supervisors debated a 2027 budget that raises the county’s property tax levy 8.2%. Leonhard said earlier financing models for the county’s new highway shop did not account for Bug Tussel because “the potential liabilities weren’t understood in terms of ultimate risk” at the time.

Vice Chair Matthew Bootz cited the uncertainty in opposing a proposed $1.75 million cut to the levy increase, which failed 17-18. With Bug Tussel’s future unknown, Bootz said, cutting the budget now would be “fiscally totally irresponsible.”

How the county got here

Marathon County’s financial involvement with Bug Tussel totals roughly $33 million: $25 million tied to 2021 bonds, for which the county guaranteed a share of the company’s debt, and an $8 million direct loan approved in December 2024. The loan carries a 5.4% interest rate with interest-only payments for five years, the first due Oct. 1, and is secured by a first lien on the company’s towers, conduit, fiber and equipment in the county.

Bug Tussel missed a June 30 deadline to finish the county-backed fiber loop and has told the county the southern portion will not be built as planned. As of June, the company’s fiber network in Marathon County had 64 paying connections.

In July, Corporation Counsel Brian Desmond said the company had made all required payments tied to the bonds. The Executive Committee’s original agenda for Wednesday’s closed session referred only to notices from a bond trustee regarding non-payment without naming the company. The amended agenda identifies Bug Tussel but does not say which bonds are involved or how much went unpaid.

The April payment will need its own funding decision, Leonhard said. A $250,000 legal fund supervisors added to the budget Tuesday can cover legal costs tied to Bug Tussel, but county officials said the money cannot be used for the shortfall without further board action.

The Executive Committee’s agenda also called for discussing a special County Board meeting on Bug Tussel. The board’s next regular meeting is Dec. 17.

Desmond told supervisors that how quickly the county’s Bug Tussel legal work ramps up depends on the company’s debts and its other creditors, and could take months.

“I can’t really tell you any of the twists and turns that might happen with the Bug Tussel matter at this point,” he said.