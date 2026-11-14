Photo courtesy of the Wausau Fire Department

Wausau’s fire department is six firefighter-paramedics short and running overtime above target while absorbing budget cuts, according to a report headed to a city committee Monday.

The quarterly report is one of several items before the Public Health and Safety Committee. The committee will also hear an update on a city-county homelessness plan due by year’s end and consider a new emergency management contract with Marathon County. In a separate item, the owner of M&R Station has been called in over an August parking-lot shooting that police say staff never reported.

At the mayor’s direction, the department submitted $88,000 in cuts to its operating budget. Fire Chief Jeremy Kopp wrote that “any reduction of this magnitude inevitably limits flexibility in addressing future needs.”

The city has also directed that two 40-hour management positions in the department stay vacant for six months. Kopp wrote that the decision adds to the workload of existing staff and slows long-term planning. The department is also without a division chief of training, and Kopp called reinstating that job a top priority in his budget request.

The six line vacancies, along with summer leave and required training, kept overtime above target levels during the quarter, according to the report. Kopp wrote that the pool of applicants with both paramedic credentials and fire certifications is increasingly limited. In September, the department interviewed seven candidates and recommended two to the Police and Fire Commission.

To build its own pipeline, the department launched a registered firefighter-paramedic apprenticeship program backed by federal funding. Nine apprentices, chosen from about 45 applicants, started Sept. 28 in the 18-month program. The program pairs Northcentral Technical College coursework with supervised training at the department.

The report also describes worsening problems at Central Fire Station. Those include recurring plumbing and water leaks, ceiling damage, trouble with heating and ventilation, and faulty apparatus bay doors. Some of those issues create potential safety concerns for personnel and equipment, the report says.

Demand keeps climbing. The department logged 5,746 incidents through September, about 5.5% more than the same period last year. Medics made 1,665 EMS runs in the third quarter, up 3%. Crews are also documenting each problem with the department’s ambulance fleet so that remaining design flaws can be corrected, according to the report.

The committee will also hear from Meagan Barnett, Marathon County’s public health coordinator for homelessness response, on a joint city-county framework and the strategic plan being built from that framework. Barnett started in March in the newly created county position.

The framework, published June 3, sets a goal of making homelessness in Marathon County “rare, brief, and non-reoccurring.” The framework also set four targets:

a city-county steering committee by Aug. 31

a data collection system by Dec. 31

at least three opportunities for public input by Dec. 31

a five-year strategic plan by Dec. 31

The packet includes the framework but no written update on progress toward those targets.

The police department’s third-quarter report was presented to the committee in October. In that report, downtown officers wrote that loitering and illegal camping are moving farther west. They tied the shift to the Bridge Street Mission’s expanded day center and emergency shelter, which they said is at capacity most nights. More than a dozen illegal camps and former campsites needed cleanup in a single month, the officers wrote.

State law requires every Wisconsin city to adopt an emergency management plan and designate a head of emergency management. Wausau has met that requirement by contracting with Marathon County since 2017. The proposed agreement runs from Jan. 1, 2027, through 2029 and keeps the city’s payment at $10,000 a year. According to a memo from the city attorney’s office, the only change removes a section on facilities. That section is no longer needed because the Emergency Operations Center has moved from the basement of City Hall to a county facility. Staff recommend approval.

Owner Rick Gordon has been called before the committee for a formal expression of concern about M&R Station, 818 S. Third Ave. City code requires that step once a tavern accumulates 100 demerit points in 12 months. Police assessed the bar 100 points over an Aug. 2 shooting in its parking lot, which they say staff never reported.

The committee will also consider new “Class A” beer and liquor and cigarette licenses for Fuel On, 308 Stewart Ave. A liquor license review subcommittee will bring its recommendation to the meeting, according to the clerk’s memo. Other license items include:

a temporary picnic license for a Jan. 30 Mardi Gras fundraiser at Holy Name of Jesus Parish

a secondhand dealer license for Sarasgoodies Antiques & Mercantile, 1720 Business 51 S.

The committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 407 Grant St. Members are Chair Lou Larson, Vice Chair Carol Lukens, Kristin Slonski, Bruce Trueblood and Sarah Watson. The meeting opens with public comment on agenda items and will stream on the city’s YouTube channel and air on Channel 981.