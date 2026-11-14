Duplex residential house with cars parked in front on autumn season in British Columbia.

More Weston duplex owners want to sell each half separately, and village planners say the requests are coming in fast enough that they’re writing checklists to keep up.

The Plan Commission on Monday recommended conditional approval of a condominium plat that would turn the duplex at 3404 and 3406 Carter Ave. into two separately owned units. The request goes next to the Village Board.

“We’re getting so many requests for it,” a village staff member said, noting a request Friday involving a duplex built in 2003.

The surge reflects a construction problem. Owners often first ask to divide a duplex with a property line down the middle, known as a zero-lot-line split. But a traditional duplex must stay under joint ownership unless the building has a true separation between the units, staff said, and many older duplexes lack one. State condominium law offers another route, as long as the required documents are in place.

The Carter Avenue project followed that path. The owners first sought a zero-lot-line split, staff said, and the review turned up an unpermitted shed and a fence built years ago on the wrong part of the property. The shed has since been relocated under a permit, and the fence is being moved to the west property line.

Each unit has 1,727 square feet of living space and a 50% share of the common elements, including the roof, foundation and shared wall, according to the staff report. A two-member association board, one director per unit, would run the condominium.

The village’s code requires every condominium to include a mandatory escrow account for shared repairs, a voluntary termination process and Village Board consent before those protections can change. The Carter Avenue documents made reserves optional and lacked the other two provisions, the staff report says. Approval depends on fixing those gaps and updating the plat to show the shed and fence in their final locations.

One commissioner asked what happens if the two owners deadlock. The documents govern disputes, and the village stays out of them, staff said, but the required provisions ensure owners cannot drop protections without the village knowing.

Staff said some older condominiums in Weston may lack proper documents, which has caused trouble when one owner wants to replace half a roof that really needs to be replaced as a whole.

Another commissioner suggested owners see better resale value in condos. Staff said they are preparing checklists to explain which option fits which property.

“So this won’t be the last one we see,” a staff member said.