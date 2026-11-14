WAUSAU — Lee Peek, who served as Marathon County Board vice chair before stepping away in 2018 to make time for his daughters’ sports, is back on the board.

Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Peek to District 9, which includes part of Wausau’s west side. He replaces Chantelle Foote, whose resignation took effect at midnight, and will serve through April 2028.

“Interestingly enough, the last thing I did on the board was help write the strategic plan for the county,” Peek told supervisors. “So, I’m very familiar with everything that you guys have been talking about here tonight.”

Peek said he moved to the area in 2001 for a job and was first elected to the board in 2012, then reelected in 2014 and 2016. Supervisors chose him as vice chair in both of those later terms. He left in 2018 as his two daughters reached volleyball and other sports; one has since finished college, and the other is about to finish high school.

Peek kept his remarks short, saying he remembered budget meetings that ran close to midnight. “It’d be an honor to serve again,” he said.

How he was chosen

County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs said four people submitted letters of interest for the seat. One withdrew, and a committee of Gibbs, the board’s vice chair and the county clerk interviewed the other three before recommending Peek.

Gibbs thanked Foote for nearly three years on the board. “She sounds like she wants to become a potential snowbird and go to warmer places than Wisconsin in the wintertime,” Gibbs said.

Another supervisor called Peek “an incredible mentor” from his own early days on the board. Supervisor Katie Rosenberg recalled Peek’s daughters as young children at board meetings.

Peek took the oath of office at the meeting, with the appointment effective Nov. 11. All 38 County Board seats are next on the ballot in April 2028.