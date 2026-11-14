Schofield singer-songwriter Maa Vue wins Midwest Culture Bearers Award

Schofield musician Maa Vue is among 18 recipients of the 2026 Midwest Culture Bearers Award, which comes with a $5,000 award.

USA TODAY NETWORK

SCHOFIELD ? Maa Vue, a Hmong American singer-songwriter from Schofield, is among 18 recipients of the Midwest Culture Bearers Award.

She was selected from more than 415 culture bearers across the Midwest, according to an announcement from Arts Midwest. Each recipient receives $5,000 for their artistry, work preserving culture and dedication to teaching future generations.

Vue writes and performs contemporary songs in the Hmong language, drawing inspiration from traditional music and poetry she heard growing up, according to the announcement.

“Through songwriting, I explore love, grief, family, identity, belonging and the cultural knowledge we inherit,” Vue said.

Vue teaches Hmong music to younger generations

Vue has taught Hmong music to more than 300 students and worked with school choirs performing her original songs. The work gives young people opportunities to engage with the Hmong language, music and cultural knowledge, according to the announcement.

Her recent work includes “The Dream Carrier,” a theatrical concert staged in 2025 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee. The production combined original Hmong-language music and storytelling with 60 Hmong dancers and 13 orchestral musicians.

Inspired by the traditional Hmong baby carrier, the production explored stories and hopes passed between generations. Vue also worked with a professional arranger to develop her songs into written orchestral scores that other musicians could perform.

She is continuing to develop Hmong-language songs focused on Hmong women’s experiences, ancestral stories and customs.

“My practice honors what we inherit while creating new stories and interpretations for future generations,” Vue said.

Two Wisconsin artists receive awards

Vue and Joseph Gokee of Ashland are the two Wisconsin recipients among the 18 honorees.

Now in its third year, the Midwest Culture Bearers Award recognizes Midwestern folk and traditional artists and other cultural practitioners working in areas including craft, poetry, dance and visual arts.

Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies supports the award, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

More information about the recipients is available from Arts Midwest at artsmidwest.org.

This story was produced by reporter Nida Tazeen, [email protected], with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Journalists were involved in every step of the review, editing and publishing process. Learn more at cm.usatoday.com/ethical-conduct.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Schofield singer-songwriter Maa Vue wins Midwest Culture Bearers Award

Reporting by Nida Tazeen, Wausau Daily Herald / Wausau Daily Herald

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect