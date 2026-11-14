JN Creations prepares for holiday shoppers with decor and holiday offerings at their location in Wausau, Wis. on Thursday, Nov 21, 2024.

WAUSAU ? Whether you are looking for holiday decor for your home, special treats to serve at your holiday parties or the perfect holiday gifts for those on this year’s gift-giving list, central Wisconsin artists, crafters, makers, vendors and small business owners have the perfect solution.

Stop at one (or more!!) of the many art, craft and vendor fairs and makers markets planned in the Wausau area this holiday season and you are sure to find the one-of-a-kind items you are looking for.

Here’s a list of events taking place in the Wausau area between now and Christmas.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Merrill City Wide Fall Craft & Vendor Sale ? 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at 10 locations throughout Merrill. Over 300 crafters and vendors will be selling handmade crafts, Christmas gifts, fall decorations, jewelry, candles, bakery, cosmetics, children’s books and more. Participating businesses include Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes, 1208 N. Center Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Merrill Expo Center, 303 N. Sales St., 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; VFW Post 1638, 601 Johnson St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Merrill High School Fieldhouse, 1201 N. Sales St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, 1708 E. 10th St., 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; New Testament Church, N2519 County Road K, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Holiday Market at the Lange Building, 11580 S. County Road K, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Cozy Cabin Collective in the Agra Pavilion, 404 S. Park St., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Kate Goodrich Elementary, 505 W. 10th St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Merrill Eagles Club, 1205 Lake St., 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, email [email protected] or find the event page on Facebook.

Handmade for the Holidays Craft & Vendor Show ? 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14, Cedar Creek Mall, 10101 Market St. in Rothschild. Shop local, support small businesses and discover unique, handmade items, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift. For more information, find the event page on Facebook.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Handmade for the Holidays Craft & Vendor Show ? 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15, Cedar Creek Mall, 10101 Market St. in Rothschild. Shop local, support small businesses and discover unique, handmade items, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift. For more information, find the event page on Facebook.

Saturday, Nov. 21

23rd Annual Holiday Show ? 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21, Mountain Bay Ballroom at Dale’s Weston Lanes, 5902 Schofield Ave in Weston. Enjoy a festive day of Christmas shopping with more than 20 vendors offering unique handmade items, delicious treats, home décor, jewelry, kitchen tools and gadgets, seasonings and more. Santa will be there as well; bring the kids for a visit and get a photo for $5. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

St. Peter Expo ? 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21, gymnasium at St. Peter School, 115 Eau Claire St. in Schofield. Check out local crafters and businesses at 40 vendor booths and eat lunch at the concessions. Admission is free. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Christmas Craft Show & Photos with Santa ? 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5, in the two gymnasiums, commons and hallways at Mosinee High School, 865 High St. in Mosinee. Organized by the Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce. Photos with Santa will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the high school auditorium. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.A Very Merry Market ? 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5, Cedar Creek Mall, 10101 Market St. in Rothschild. A festive day filled with local vendors, handmade gifts, holiday goodies, decor and and unique finds. Enjoy some holiday shopping while supporting local businesses. For more information, find the event page on Facebook.

Holiday Gift and Craft Show ? 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5, Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center, 10101 Market St. in Rothschild. Features work from some of the finest artists in the area, from ceramics to jewelry, perfumery to clothing design, woodworking to fabric art, and more. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. Parking is free. For more information, call 715-526-9769 or call www.holidaygiftandcraftshow.com.

Holiday Makers Market ? 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 5, Jefferson Street Inn, 201 Jefferson St. in Wausau. Organized by the Wausau River District. Enjoy the nightlife in downtown Wausau featuring the best of the best local makers, live music, festive craft cocktails and tasty handhelds from Char GrillHouse. For more information, find the event listing on Facebook.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Holiday Makers Market ? 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6, Jefferson Street Inn, 201 Jefferson St. in Wausau. Organized by the Wausau River District. Features the best of the best local makers, holiday tunes and a cozy brunch from Char GrillHouse. For more information, find the event listing on Facebook.

A Very Merry Market ? 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6, Cedar Creek Mall, 10101 Market St. in Rothschild. A festive day filled with local vendors, handmade gifts, holiday goodies, decor and and unique finds. Enjoy some holiday shopping while supporting local businesses. For more information, find the event page on Facebook.

If you are hosting an arts and crafts show, vendor event or makers market before Christmas in the Wausau area and would like it added to this list, please send information to Jamie Rokus at [email protected].

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Shop local for holiday gifts at these Wausau area arts & craft fairs

Reporting by Jamie Rokus, Wausau Daily Herald / Wausau Daily Herald

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