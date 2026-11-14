WAUSAU — The average Marathon County homeowner will pay about $53 more in county taxes next year after supervisors Tuesday fell one vote short of shrinking an 8.2% levy increase.

The 2027 budget the Marathon County Board adopted 30-5 raises the property tax levy to $66.25 million, up $5.02 million from this year. Nearly two-thirds of the increase, $3.2 million, comes from the financing plan for the county’s new $55 million Highway Department facility in Kronenwetter, which shifts the county’s full annual debt payments onto property taxpayers.

“This 8% increase is totally egregious,” Supervisor Tim Sondelski said before supervisors voted down his amendment to trim $1.75 million from the increase. “I’m in favor of the shop, but I’m not in favor of the way it’s being funded through this massive egregious property tax increase.”

Sondelski’s amendment would have covered $1.75 million of the county’s debt payments with highway fund money instead, lowering the tax rate by about 9 cents per $1,000 of property value, county officials said. The amendment failed 17-18 after nearly an hour of debate.

County Administrator Lance Leonhard defended the highway shop financing, which avoids new borrowing, as the best option available.

“I’d be one heck of an administrator if I could stand up before you and say, ‘Hey, I found a way to build a $55 million highway shop and you’re not going to have to pay 55 million,’” Leonhard said. “I can’t do that. But this is the least bad way to do it.”

Where the increase comes from

North Central Health Care owes the county $3.5 million in 2027 under its lease of county-owned buildings at the Lake View Campus. Those payments used to offset the county’s debt bill. Under a strategy the board adopted this summer, the money now goes toward the highway shop instead, and the county’s debt service levy climbs from $4.51 million to $7.71 million.

The county set aside $30 million in highway reserves for the $54.98 million facility. Health care payments are expected to cover the remaining gap of roughly $25 million, with a loan from the county’s own general fund bridging the difference until those payments arrive.

Total spending reaches about $238.9 million, up from $196.4 million adopted for 2026, largely because the highway reserves move through the county’s books. The budget includes no new borrowing. Equalized value grew 6.25% this year, Leonhard said, and the county tax rate dips about a penny, to $3.48 per $1,000 of equalized value.

‘We can’t pay for something with nothing’

Sondelski called his proposal “just a decrease in the increase” and said the county “is not in dire straits no matter what anybody tells you.” He said the financing plan would cost taxpayers $63 million over 15 years to close a $25 million gap, citing projections prepared by the county’s financial adviser, and apologized to constituents for voting for the shop under that financing.

Leonhard said those projections illustrate the strategy and do not bind future boards. “The short answer is the board can stop that at any time,” he said. “You don’t need to continue that.”

Delaying the shift would only push the cost into next year, Leonhard said. “If you put off putting this on the debt levy today, you got to put it on the debt levy next year or you got to borrow.”

When Sondelski asked why supervisors had not seen that financing scenario before voting on the shop, County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs said the plan had been presented to the full board and to committees, and that staff explained the $25 million shortfall “on multiple occasions.”

“It was clear that we can’t pay for something with nothing,” Gibbs said.

Supervisor John Robinson said the highway fund holds far less spare money than critics suggest. Of roughly $79.4 million in highway fund balance at the end of 2025, he said, most is committed to capital assets, equipment replacement, cash flow and the $30 million for the shop, leaving about $91,000 unassigned. The strategy, Robinson said, effectively relies on earlier county debt carrying interest of about 1.9%, rather than borrowing $25 million at roughly 4%.

The interest question

Much of the debate centered on Sondelski’s claim that the $30 million highway reserve had earned $9 million to $10 million in interest. Supervisor Matthew Krembs asked whether that figure was accurate, and Supervisor Yee Leng Xiong pressed for “a simple yes or no.”

“Short answer, we didn’t get $10 million of interest on $30 million,” Leonhard said.

The county earns interest on roughly $170 million in investments, Leonhard said, including money held for the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin, the Central Wisconsin Airport and other restricted accounts the county cannot freely spend. Finance Director Samantha Fenske said the highway fund as a whole earned more than $3 million in interest in 2025. Leonhard added that the county loses that interest income as reserves are spent on the shop.

Supervisor Chris Dickinson backed the amendment, arguing the county collects more than it needs and invests the surplus. “That 9 or 10 million is money that we as a government took from people and invested it,” he said.

Dickinson also dismissed the falling tax rate as a sign of relief. “If your valuations go up a hundred million, you’re going to be getting more money out of people’s pockets,” he said. “The rate means nothing. It’s a multiplier.”

Supervisors Joel Straub and Ron Covelli also supported the cut. Covelli said savings from closing the Mosinee highway shop and better protecting the department’s equipment could make up the difference in future budgets.

Vice Chair Matthew Bootz, who joined the meeting remotely, opposed the cut. “If we weren’t going to do this, we should have not approved a highway shop to the tune of $55 million,” Bootz said, adding that with Bug Tussel’s future uncertain, cutting the budget now would be “fiscally totally irresponsible.”

Robinson pointed out that the levy for general fund departments, including the Sheriff’s Office, courts, district attorney and county administration, drops $416,226 next year. The biggest increase in that fund, $749,629, goes to the Sheriff’s Office.

“How many of you want to cut the sheriff’s department?” Robinson asked. “I don’t see a lot of people lining up to do that.”

A Bug Tussel warning

Leonhard also told supervisors that Bug Tussel, the Green Bay-based internet provider whose rural broadband buildout the county backed with roughly $33 million in bond guarantees and loans, is unlikely to keep up with payments on both the 2021 bonds the county guaranteed and the county’s $8 million loan to the company.

The county expects to cover a 2026 shortfall of about $347,000 on the company’s behalf, due April 8, Leonhard said. Under the bond guarantee alone, the 2027 shortfall would reach about $1.5 million, a cost he said the county cannot place directly on the debt levy, leaving the general fund or borrowing as options.

The county’s Executive Committee was scheduled to meet privately the next day about a bond trustee’s notices of non-payment.

Other changes

Supervisors approved three other amendments, none of which changes the levy.

One moves $6,300 for five of the Sheriff’s Office’s Flock license plate cameras out of the sheriff’s budget and into a contingency fund controlled by the Human Resources, Finance and Property Committee. Robinson said the money will be held while county committees work out policies on data retention, access, sharing and audits before July, and the board must vote before the money is released. The board approved the change 30-5. A proposal from Supervisor David Nyseth to cut the $6,300 from the levy altogether failed 17-18.

A second amendment, from Supervisor Brandon Jensen, raises the county’s sales tax estimate by $250,000 to create a legal fund. Jensen proposed the money for a possible intervention in state review of Alliant Energy’s proposed Hub City Wind Farm, and the finance committee broadened the fund to cover legal costs tied to Bug Tussel. Gibbs said no money can be spent until the board sets priorities. Unspent dollars roll into the county’s 2029 capital plan.

The third sets new Medical Examiner’s Office fees for its pathologist’s travel to testify in other counties’ cases: $400 an hour in civil cases and $250 an hour in criminal cases, half the office’s rates for testimony itself.

Supervisor Stacey Morache also tried to strike two 2028 items from the county’s five-year capital plan: $15 million toward a replacement ice arena at Marathon Park, planned as a joint public-private project, and $7 million for a new refrigeration system if no new arena is built. Gibbs said the capital plan is not part of the budget and that changes must start with the Human Resources, Finance and Property Committee.

How supervisors voted

Supporting Sondelski’s amendment were Supervisors Jennifer Aarrestad, Ron Covelli, Kelly Coyle, Chris Dickinson, Evan Ensign, Duane Gau, Deb Hoppa, Brandon Jensen, Matthew Krembs, Jerry Kurth, David Nyseth, Scott Poole, Jay Schoenborn, Thomas Seubert, Sondelski, Joel Straub and Jason Wilhelm.

Opposed were Supervisors Matthew Bootz, Bill Conway, Allen Drabek, Chantelle Foote, Kurt Gibbs, Aaron Griner, Wayne Hagen, Kody Hart, Ann Lemmer, Jean Maszk, Stacey Morache, Allen Opall, Randy Radtke, Mike Ritter, John Robinson, Katie Rosenberg, Rick Seefeldt and Yee Leng Xiong.

Covelli, Dickinson, Gau, Sondelski and Straub voted against the final budget. Supervisors Sarah Watson and Nicholas Endres were absent, and Supervisor Randy DeBroux was excused.

Leonhard urged supervisors to revisit the highway shop strategy every year after the county’s annual audit, putting interest income and property sales toward shortening the general fund loan. The finance committee has already directed staff to hire a broker to sell county properties on Thomas Street and River Drive, he said.

After the vote, Robinson asked supervisors to send him, Gibbs or Leonhard any state or federal rules that hamper county budgeting so the county can press legislators for changes.

Leonhard said the roughly $25 million general fund loan for the shop is about three times the $8.7 million the board drew from the general fund in 2024 for the Bug Tussel loan and a tax rate buydown, moves he said left no money for capital projects in the 2026 budget.

“It is going to be painful navigating that,” he said.