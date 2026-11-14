Voting is open in the Cutest Pet in Marathon County contest, and the next two weeks decide which pets earn a place in the 16-pet bracket.

Every approved entry in Wausau Pilot & Review’s contest is now in the Open Round, which runs until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Readers can browse the full field and vote on the contest page, and half of all vote pack sales, after refunds, go to Moments Foster Care, a Wausau-area animal rescue.

Two ways to vote

Every reader gets one free vote a day for any pet in the round that is open, confirmed with a code sent by email. No purchase is necessary.

Vote packs add more: $5 for five votes, $20 for 25, $50 for 75, $100 for 200 and $250 for 600. Readers may buy as many packs as they like, and each pack goes to the one pet the buyer chooses. Votes count once the payment goes through, usually within seconds, and show on the pet’s page.

Vote packs are purchases, not donations, and are not tax-deductible. Card processing fees come out of the Pilot’s share, not Moments’. Wausau Pilot & Review runs the contest and has a partnership agreement with Moments Foster Care.

From the Open Round to the title

When the Open Round closes Dec. 4, the top 15 pets advance straight to the bracket. Pets in 16th through 20th place get a 24-hour Last Chance round, ending at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, when only those five can receive votes. Their Open Round votes carry over, and the leader at the close takes the 16th seed.

Seeds follow Open Round vote totals, and the bracket is paired so the top two seeds can meet only in the championship. Four head-to-head rounds follow, each closing at 8 p.m.: Wednesday, Dec. 9; Sunday, Dec. 13; Thursday, Dec. 17; and the championship on Monday, Dec. 21. The champion will be crowned that night.

Vote totals reset to zero at the start of every round. Open Round votes decide which pets qualify and where they are seeded, and nothing more, so every matchup starts even. Ties go to the pet entered first in the Open Round and to the higher seed in the bracket, never to a drawing.

The dog, the cat and the other pet with the most Open Round votes will also be named Best Dog, Best Cat and Best Other.

Deadlines and refunds

A vote counts if the payment completes by the round’s posted closing time. A payment completed later does not count and is refunded automatically. If an owner withdraws a pet, vote packs already bought for that pet are not refunded; if the Pilot disqualifies a pet for breaking the rules, every pack bought for that pet is refunded. The official rules cover every detail, and questions can go to [email protected] or 715-301-5539.

The Open Round closes at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. By then, 15 pets will know they have a place in the bracket, and five more will get one last chance.