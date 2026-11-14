Mark M. Wortham, 34, of Weston. July 20, 2021: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense

Wausau Pilot & Review Staff

WAUSAU, Wis. — A 39-year-old Weston man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine while awaiting sentencing in a separate state drug case.

Mark Wortham was sentenced last week by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty Aug. 26 to possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and maintaining a property for drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Federal prosecutors said Wortham sold drugs to a confidential informant five times between May and November 2025 from his home in Wausau. At the time, he was out on bond awaiting sentencing in a state drug trafficking case.

A subsequent search of the home uncovered nearly 200 grams of various controlled substances, more than $5,000 in cash, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and a hidden storage compartment in a staircase, prosecutors said.

Wortham also admitted to recently purchasing five pounds of methamphetamine. Investigators said he had established a plan to continue his drug trafficking operation after he went to prison.

During sentencing, Peterson determined that aggravating factors outweighed mitigating circumstances. The judge cited Wortham’s history of drug trafficking, the quantities of drugs involved and evidence that he sought retaliation against a drug customer.

Peterson also found that Wortham’s operation went beyond retail-level drug dealing.

The investigation involved the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and several local law enforcement agencies, including the Wausau Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Bay Metro Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ayala prosecuted the case.