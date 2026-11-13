Wausau alders have called M&R Station’s owner to appear before them Monday to explain how he will prevent further violence after an August parking-lot shooting police say staff never reported.

The appearance before the Public Health and Safety Committee is what city code calls a formal expression of concern. Wausau’s alcohol ordinance requires the committee to call in any licensee that accumulates 100 or more demerit points in a 12-month period. M&R Station is the only tavern on the police department’s current demerit list to reach that mark.

In an Oct. 27 letter, City Clerk Rachel Brown told owner Rick Gordon that committee members “will be expecting dialogue from management.” She also asked for a summary of the incidents behind the committee’s concerns and of “the steps you have taken or plan to take to prevent further incidents from occurring.”

Gordon has not responded to previous requests for comment.

The agenda lists the item for discussion and possible action. No action on the bar’s alcohol license is scheduled.

Police assessed M&R Station, 818 S. Third Ave., 100 demerit points for failure to maintain an orderly premises, with an enhancement for a firearm. Officers learned of the Aug. 2 shooting at about 2:12 a.m., when a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. According to the department’s August tavern report, investigators determined the shooting happened in the bar’s parking lot. The report says staff did not tell police about the shooting or give them any information about the incident.

The department’s third-quarter report calls the case an attempted homicide. Investigators determined the man was intentionally targeted as he walked through the lot, the report says.

The committee first took up the August report Sept. 28 but postponed discussion because no one from the police department was present. At that meeting, Alder Sarah Watson called the points against M&R Station “pretty intense” and asked the committee to return to the report. When the committee revisited the report Oct. 19, Chair Lou Larson noted concerns about a tavern assessed more than 100 demerit points. He said the issue would be addressed at the next meeting, according to the minutes.

Officers logged three more calls at the bar in the weeks that followed, and none led to demerit points. Shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 29, a bartender called to report a “huge fight” and people jumping behind the bar. One woman was later arrested on suspicion of battery and obstruction. On Sept. 18, officers chased and arrested a wanted man who had been in the bar’s outdoor beer garden. On Sept. 26, an anonymous caller reported hostile people at the bar, one of whom may have had a gun. Patrons and the owner told officers there had been no fight, only a verbal argument between a father and son who had left about an hour earlier.

Jacob Allen Fong Lo, 23, of Weston, is charged in the shooting. The counts are attempted first-degree intentional homicide, firing a gun from a vehicle at a person, possession of a firearm by a felon, and bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. Lo’s four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 14, and he remains in custody on $250,000 cash bail.

The August shooting was the second in the M&R Station lot in three years. In September 2023, a man with a handgun ran from officers who had responded to a fight there, and a single shot was heard. No one was hurt. Joseph L. Slater, who was charged in that case, was convicted in July of possessing a firearm as a felon and sentenced to five years in prison.

Gordon has owned M&R Station since the bar opened in 2015. In 2017, city officials summoned him before the same committee following the death of an off-duty bartender who lost consciousness at the bar. Instead of calling an ambulance, Gordon and two patrons carried the woman home, where her husband found her dead the next morning. Gordon kept his license and made changes to the bar’s operations.

Demerit points do not automatically cost a Wausau tavern its license. However, the city has used accumulated points as evidence when deciding whether to suspend or revoke one. In 2021, the Wausau City Council voted 8-1 to revoke the license of Roc’s Place, 810 S. Third Ave., just down the street from M&R Station. That bar had accumulated 150 demerit points. A police complaint against its owner cited several weapons incidents, including a fight involving a handgun that the owner and employees allegedly failed to report.

The committee has delivered a formal expression of concern before. In 2022, members took that step with the owner of a downtown restaurant cited for after-hours and underage violations. The owner accepted full responsibility and pledged the problems would not happen again. The committee’s chair at the time said members could take further steps if violations continued.

Wausau alcohol licenses run on an annual cycle, with renewals due by June 30. Points count against a license for 12 months, so the August assessment will still be on M&R Station’s record when the bar’s next renewal comes up.

The committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 407 Grant St. The meeting opens with public comment on agenda items and will stream on the city’s YouTube channel and air on Channel 981.

Anyone with information about the Aug. 2 shooting can contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777 or marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.