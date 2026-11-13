A sign representing the city of Wausau located along Stewart Avenue near Marathon Park as seen on July 28, 2026.

Wausau planners are urging city leaders to reject heavy industrial zoning for a 5.45-acre storage yard on East Kent Street, calling the request spot zoning near homes and soccer fields.

“This would be a case of spot zoning, whereby a parcel’s zoning differs significantly from the surrounding area to favor the owner of a particular property and is not consistent with long-range community planning,” Assistant City Planner Carrie Edmondson wrote in a report to the Wausau Plan Commission, which takes up the request Nov. 17.

David Sether of Revi Design, a Wausau landscaping company, is asking to rezone 317 E. Kent St., just east of Grand Avenue, from Urban Mixed-Use to Heavy Industrial. According to the application, Sether wants to expand the equipment and material yard on the site and build a storage building with an attached office.

The stakes reach beyond one business. Heavy Industrial zoning is meant for operations that are “incompatible with residential and commercial uses because of potential nuisance or hazard generation,” according to the staff report. Once the land is rezoned, any heavy industrial use would be permitted by right. Staff warned of possible light, air and privacy problems, along with “health, safety, comfort, and general welfare concerns.”

Staff concluded that the request fails all four of the city’s criteria for a zoning map change. Wausau’s comprehensive plan designates the area as Suburban Residential, and no industrially zoned property exists nearby. Edmondson wrote that the area has seen significant redevelopment over the past decade and is now mostly commercial, residential and recreational. A rezoning map submitted with the application shows a multi-building residential complex directly west of the site and soccer fields across East Kent Street.

The property has a long zoning history. In 2016, when the land was zoned residential, the city approved a conditional use permit allowing storage of materials such as dirt, sand and compost. Two years later, the city rezoned the parcel for commercial use, and a 2020 rewrite of the zoning code placed the land in the Urban Mixed-Use district.

Outdoor material storage is not allowed in that district, so the old permit was voided. The yard can keep operating as a legal nonconforming use, but city rules bar nonconforming uses from expanding, which is why Sether is asking for new zoning. A narrative from REI Engineering, which represents Sether, says the change would make the current use conforming and allow the new building.

If the rezoning is approved, city code would require outdoor storage areas to be fully enclosed by buildings, walls or solid fencing at least 8 feet tall and screened from residential property. Inoperable vehicles and junkyard-type items could not be stored there.

The seven-member Plan Commission, chaired by Mayor Doug Diny, will hold a public hearing before voting on a recommendation. The Wausau City Council has the final say and is expected to consider the rezoning Dec. 8, according to a public notice.

The commission meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the council chambers at City Hall, 407 Grant St. Commissioners will also discuss a draft housing chapter for the city’s updated comprehensive plan. The meeting airs on YouTube and cable Channel 981. Residents who want to weigh in can speak during the public hearing or during the public comment period that opens the meeting.