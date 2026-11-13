A sign representing the city of Wausau located along Stewart Avenue near Marathon Park as seen on July 28, 2026.

WAUSAU — Wausau’s Finance Committee voted Tuesday to cover $1.73 million in fleet charges that ran past this year’s budget, using vacancy savings, grant money and interest income.

The city has now covered motor pool overruns at year’s end three years running. Finance Committee Chair Michael Martens told the Wausau City Council later Tuesday that the city likely won’t solve the problem “until we get better support from the state in regard of state aids and resources.”

“That’s still going to be a perennial problem that we’re going to have to solve,” Martens said.

The amendment covers motor pool charges that ran over budget in six areas:

Fire Department: $527,000

Police Department: $470,000

Street maintenance: $370,000

Winter maintenance: $200,000

Leaf pickup: $90,000

Wausau Downtown Airport: $73,000

Another $100,000 covers a fuel surcharge under the city’s curbside garbage contract.

To pay for the overruns, the amendment draws on:

$527,000 in extra money from the federal SAFER grant, which pays for firefighter staffing. Finance Director Maryanne Groat said the grant brought in more than expected because the city was allowed more time to spend the money.

$745,000 in salary savings from vacant police and public works jobs. Groat said vacancies outnumbered the three the budget assumed.

$376,000 in investment income beyond the budget.

$100,000 from the crossing guard contract, which Groat said the city saved by bringing crossing guards in-house.

$82,000 in additional state grant money for winter maintenance.

The police department’s savings offset the department’s overrun exactly. The extra SAFER money matches the fire overrun dollar for dollar.

The packet included the resolution and a spreadsheet but no staff memo. At Finance, Alder Matt Hoenecke asked for the total, saying he wanted the lump sum to “calculate out what the actual damage of the motor pool is.” Groat said she had not calculated a total, then estimated during the meeting that the increase would be about $1.3 million. Martens later told the council the 2026 shortfall was $1,368,000. The spreadsheet lists $1.73 million in motor pool charges, plus the $100,000 fuel surcharge.

The committee approved the amendment on a voice vote. Because the change amends the adopted 2026 budget, final approval requires a two-thirds vote of the full council, or eight of 11 alders. The council’s next regular meeting is Nov. 24.

Martens pointed to state levy limits, shrinking state aid and the state’s expenditure restraint program. Alder Kristin Slonski urged talks with Marathon County about sharing wheel tax revenue. “Right now we don’t have a wheel tax. The county does and they’re not sharing that money with us,” Slonski said.

Groat told the Finance Committee in October that motor pool rates rose in January 2024 but department budgets did not change to match. The city absorbed 70% to 80% of the charges at the end of 2024 and all of them at the end of 2025, she said. In 2025, police, fire and public works budgeted $4.1 million for motor pool charges and were billed $5.6 million.

“Obviously, that doesn’t solve the problem long term, but it gets us through another two years,” Groat said in October, Wausau Pilot & Review reported.

A 2021 consultant study found the motor pool was billing departments about $4 million a year against roughly $6 million in costs, the Pilot reported in August. Groat has projected a $448,000 motor pool gap for 2027. The 2027 budget the council adopted Tuesday moves the $50,000 cut from Flock cameras to motor pool costs.

“Every year, when we get to the end with the motor pool, we’re kind of just hoping for savings,” Public Works Director Eric Lindman told the Finance Committee during an October budget workshop. “Or we’re just deferring a bunch of equipment.”