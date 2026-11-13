Brian “Bone” Bornheimer

Brian “Bone” Bornheimer, age 58, passed away on November 10th after a long and courageous battle with kidney failure.

While Brian faced many health challenges throughout his life, he was defined by so much more than his illness. He was truly a friend to everyone and the kind of person who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Known for his great sense of humor, quick wit, and love of giving people a hard time, Brian had a special way of making people laugh and bringing life to any gathering. He truly loved a good party and was often the life of it.

A proud Wisconsin sports fan, Brian was a devoted Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. One of his greatest joys was experiencing the excitement of a Brewers World Series win. He also loved the outdoors, especially hunting and ice fishing, and enjoyed skiing. An incredible cook, Brian loved sharing good food, good times, and plenty of laughs with those around him. He also had a special talent for finding a good deal and rarely passed up an opportunity to get one.

Brian always enjoyed working with his hands. Starting his career as an industrial tile setter, he eventually transitioned into sheet metal work, continually expanding his skills and knowledge in the construction trades. He took pride in his work and was always up for learning something new.

At home, Brian had a special companion in his cat, Yasmani, who was much more than a pet. He was Brian’s faithful sidekick and napping buddy, always there to keep him company and share in the quiet moments.

Brian is survived by his beloved longtime partner, caregiver, and best friend, Beth “Hootsie” Henning; his three sons, Nicholas (Alexandra) Bornheimer, Matthew Bornheimer, and Eric Bornheimer; his grandson, Dyonne Bornheimer; his mother, Carolyn Bornheimer; his father, James Bornheimer; and his sister, Kimberly (Nathan) Van Berkel. He also leaves behind many extended family members and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

Brian leaves behind a lifetime of memories, friendships, laughter, and stories that will be told for years to come. He will be remembered for his generous heart, unforgettable sense of humor, love of a good time, and ability to make just about anyone smile. Above all, he will be remembered as someone who cared deeply about the people in his life and never missed an opportunity to make a memory.

After years of fighting through so many challenges, Brian can finally be at peace. His laughter, stories, and unmistakable personality will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. He will be forever loved, never forgotten, and deeply missed.

Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Brian’s life from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 1:00 until 4:00 PM, at Ascend Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 2809 Jelinek Avenue, Weston, WI 54476.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation in Brian’s memory.

Ascend Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Weston is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.ascendweston.org.

Shirley E. Schwede

Shirley Eileen Schwede (Luedtke), 89, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Shirley was born at home in the Town of Texas on January 17, 1937, to the late Bruno and Olga (Borth) Luedtke.

Despite being born on a cold winter’s day, Shirley had a warm heart and a wonderful outlook on life. She was known for being happy, fun-loving, easygoing and always having a smile on her face. She had a naturally positive attitude and a cheerful spirit that stayed with her throughout her life.

She graduated from Wausau High School in 1955. Following graduation, Shirley worked briefly at Cloverbelt Cooperative Services and then at Employers Insurance of Wausau.

Shirley married the love of her life, Edward (Ed) Schwede, on May 30, 1958, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. Upon the birth of their first son, Randy, in 1962, Shirley became a stay-at-home mom. One year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Sandy, in 1963, followed by Russell in 1964, Ed Jr. in 1966, and Lynn in 1976. She was one hard-working mom, raising five children while doing the bookkeeping for the excavating business, school bus company, and rental properties. Shirley balanced it all at home, including billing, driver payroll, and caring for her family. Shirley and Edward were married for 68 years and were lifelong business partners.

Outside of running the business, Shirley and Ed took the family to many stock car races. Speedy Shirley even found herself behind the wheel of one of the stock cars that Ed sponsored at Tomahawk Speedway and won the powderpuff race. Shortly afterward, she blew out the motor of the same car at State Park Speedway’s powderpuff race.

In the early 1980s, after buying a motor home, much time was spent on weekend trips to Bond Falls, Michigan, and Lac Vieux Desert. In the 1990s, Shirley and Ed frequently traveled to Manitowoc to watch Lynn play basketball at Silver Lake College.

In 2002, Shirley purchased her late Uncle Willy Borth’s cabin on Gilmore Lake. The cabin held a special place in Shirley’s heart and became a gathering place for family and friends. Shirley cooked bacon and eggs for breakfast to get everyone ready for a day of fishing on the lake. Evenings brought everyone together around the campfire to share stories and make memories.

Shirley treasured her six grandchildren. As they got older, she took great pride in attending their sporting events, dance competitions and recitals, school plays, and musicals. She was always there to cheer them on and support them in the things they loved.

Shirley had a passion for gardening and canning many of the vegetables and fruits she grew. Ask anyone in the family, and they would say she made the best strawberry jam, rhubarb crisp, and apple pie. She took pride in preparing meals for her family, and dinner was always on the table. Her home was especially full of life during the holidays, when family and friends gathered together for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Her home, her cooking, her smile, and her positive outlook were all as beautiful as the flower gardens surrounding her home. Her life created lasting memories for the many people fortunate enough to know her.

Shirley was an amazing lady with a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by her family.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Edward; her children and their spouses, Randy Schwede of Wausau, Sandy (Bill) Moss of Wausau, Edward Jr. Schwede of Wausau, and Lynn (Daniel) Moore of Manitowoc; her grandchildren, Tarissa (Liz Baldinger) Moss of Austin, TX, Benjamin Moss of Los Angeles, CA, Jacquelyn (Alex) Schremp of Weston, Tiffani Schwede of Milwaukee, Kaitlynn Moore of Manitowoc, and Douglas Moore of Manitowoc. She is further survived by two precious great-grandchildren, Lucy Schremp and Calum Schremp, her brother Lloyd (Lou) Luedtke, her brothers-in-law Charles Jr. Schwede and Billie Schwede, her God-children, Jane (Koehler) Kroening and Donna (Schwede) Guldan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and close family friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruno and Olga (Borth) Luedtke and her beloved son, Russell Schwede; her siblings, Donald Luedtke, Beverly Luedtke, Lois Koehler, and Doris Schwede; her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Luedtke, Delores Anderson, Marilou Newman, Belvajean Tritten, Margie Schwede, Phyllis Schwede and Jennie Schwede, brothers-in-law Eugene Koehler, Eugene Anderson, Kevin Newman, Vernon Tritten, Morris Schwede and Donald (Pete) Schwede, and nephews David Koehler and Jeff Luedtke.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Karoline Schwantes will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church and continue until the time of service. The service will be followed by interment at Mission Evangelical Church Cemetery.

Helke Funeral Home in Wausau assisted the family with arrangements. You may sign the family guestbook at helke.com.

Allen D. Grove

Allen “Butch” D. Grove, 88, formerly of Rothschild, died November 9, 2026 at Marshfield Clinic Sanford Health, Marshfield.

He was born March 29, 1938 to Charles and Helen (Urban) Grove of Rothschild. He was a proud graduate of the DC Everest class of 1956. He enlisted in the United States Air Force shortly after graduation and served as an air traffic controller at the former Hahn Air Force Base in Germany. He spent the rest of his working career in the aviation industry: as an air traffic controller at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, and with North Central Airlines in Pellston, Michigan, Milwaukee and the Wausau and Central Wisconsin Airports. North Central morphed into Republic Airlines and eventually merged with Northwest Airlines, and he retired from their station at Dane County Regional Airport on Halloween, 1999.

He married Karen Rubow on June 25,1966 in Wausau, followed by their honeymoon in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They were married 57 years until her death on April 26, 2024.

Allen enjoyed going to the cottage his dad built on Long Lake in the Harrison Hills of Lincoln County. He was an amateur radio operator, call sign KB9ZOF. Through the local radio club, he volunteered for the Special Olympics and Badger State Games cross-country ski events, and the Wausau Marathon. He also liked listening to his scanner, watching hockey and baseball, and listening to polka music, both at area polka events and at home. As Karen always said “you can’t take the airport out of the boy,” they loved going to Dairy Queen and eating their ice cream in the parking lot along the fence of the Wausau Downtown Airport. He especially enjoyed the EAA AirVenture Cup Race the airport hosts in July.

He is survived by daughters Chris (Bruce) Luebbe, Town of Reid; Patty Grove, Wausau; and nephews Mike Grove, Green Bay; and Tim (Ann Richmond) Grove, Rhinelander. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Grove; brother Lloyd Grove, sister-in-law Judy Grove, brother-in-law Roger Rubow, and many beloved aunts and uncles.

Allen had been under the care of St. Croix Hospice since June 2025, first at Careview Assisted Living in Weston and for the last five months at Athenian Living in Athens, a place he truly loved. The family would like to thank everyone for their outstanding care, especially his primary hospice nurse, Brenda.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 522 Adams Street, Wausau, WI, 54403. Rev. Dr. Rebecca Borke will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service, also at the funeral home. Inurnment and military honors will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service.

Allen loved to talk, and had the ability to converse with anyone. As Allen would wish family and friends a Merry Christmas any time of the year, memorials can be made to the Salvation Army, as well as the resident activity fund at the Athenian: 716 Caroline St., Athens, WI 54411.

Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Wausau is honored to assist Allen’s family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.brainardhelke.com.

Frances H. Harris

Frances Helen (Roberts) Harris, 89, passed away November 8, 2026 in Wausau.

Frances was born on October 30, 1937, to Dale and Jennie (Trowbridge) Roberts in Philo, Illinois. She grew up with a strong appreciation for family, hard work, and the simple joys of life, values that she carried with her throughout her years.

On May 19, 1956, she married the love of her life, Duane William Harris, in Richmond, Illinois. Together they shared a devoted marriage filled with adventure, companionship, and unwavering support. Frances was a dedicated homemaker who took great pride in caring for her family and creating a warm and welcoming home. She wholeheartedly supported Duane’s many hobbies, including his passion for stock car racing. The couple spent much of their married life in Lake Villa, Illinois, before enjoying retirement years together in St. Germain and Minocqua, Wisconsin.

Frances was a talented seamstress and had a remarkable eye for decorating. Her creativity and attention to detail were evident in everything she touched. She also enjoyed traveling with Duane on hunting and fishing trips to Colorado, Arizona, and Canada, creating cherished memories along the way. An avid reader, Frances could often be found with a good book in hand, always eager to learn and explore through the pages of a story.

Above all, Frances treasured her family. She found her greatest joy in being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and devotion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Jennie Roberts; her brother, Clarence “Butch” Roberts; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Dorothy Harris; and her beloved “sis,” Dianne Roberts.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Duane William Harris; her children, Julia (Matt) Nelson of Merrill, Wisconsin, Melinda (Bruce) Nicholas of Fort Myers, Florida, Jeffrey Harris of Antioch, Illinois, and Michael (Karen) Harris of Spring Grove, Illinois; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Frances will be remembered for her loving heart, creative talents, steadfast support of her family, and the countless memories she created with those she loved. Her gentle presence and caring spirit will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frances’ memory may be directed to any public library, a Humane Society of the donor’s choice, or a veteran’s organization, causes that reflected her love of learning, compassion for animals, and appreciation for those who served our country.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Moments Hospice for the loving care, comfort, and compassion they provided to Frances during her final days. Their kindness and support meant so much to Frances and her family during a difficult time.

Teresa A. Bobinski

Teresa A. Bobinski, 83, Rothschild, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. She was surrounded by her children as she entered the loving arms of Jesus. We know she is “singing with the angels” which is what she always told us she would be doing. Teresa leaves behind a legacy of devotion to family, selfless love and unwavering faith.

Teresa was born July 15, 1943, in St. Louis, MO, daughter of the late John and Mary (Weir) Nicholas. On September 4, 1965, she married John “Jack” Bobinski at the Old Cathedral in St. Louis, MO. He sadly preceded Teresa in death just four months ago. Teresa was a receptionist at M & I Bank in Wausau for many years. However, her most important job was being the best mom and Nana to her family. She loved making every family gathering as special as possible by making even the smallest detail memorable. Her ‘happy place’ was being surrounded by family at the cottage or at home. She made every holiday special and created traditions that her children and grandchildren will continue.

Teresa was incredibly talented in crafts and sewing, participating in craft shows for years. She loved creating Christmas projects with the grandkids, setting up huge Easter egg hunts and making their Halloween costumes. Her laugh was contagious, and she found joy in bringing happiness and love to all who knew her. Talking to her whether in person or on the phone made everyone happier. She and Jack enjoyed traveling together and took many wonderful trips in their 60 years of marriage. Teresa also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life such as feeding the birds, (especially her beloved cardinals), cooking and baking for her family, and collecting nativities from her travels, of which she had over 100.

Her strong faith guided her in life. A steadfast believer in the power of prayer, Teresa relied on her relationship with God to direct her daily. A proud member of St. Mark parish for over 50 years, she served in the Ladies’ Council and in the Circle of Joy bringing comfort and love to those who needed it most.

Survivors include her children, Ann (Terry) Geier, John (Abbey) Bobinski, and Lisa (Cullen) Sloan. She is also survived by the pride and joys of her life: her nine grandchildren: Whitney (Jackson), Sydney (Isaac), Olivia, Trey, Jack, Nicholas, Ava, Ian and Grace. Teresa is also survived by her siblings, Pat (Ron) Koerner, Colleen (Jim) Williams and John “Jack” (Jeanne) Nicholas and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The Funeral Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at noon, Thursday, November 19, 2026, at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Janusz Kowalski will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Teresa’s name. The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Mt. View Care Center for their love and care over the past 2.5 years. The dignity you showed, love you provided and care you gave daily will never be forgotten. We are forever grateful. We thank Jason Schulta again for his love over our family, taking care of our parents like they were his own. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gladys Hansen

Gladys Hansen, 96, Weston, WI, formerly Valders, WI, passed away on November 11, 2026, at Primrose Memory Care in Weston, WI. Gladys was born on November 25, 1929, in Kennan, WI. Born to Jack and Clara Billings, Gladys grew up with her older brother Harold, and younger sisters, Marion, Lorraine, Shirley and Joanne. After graduating high school, Gladys went to work for the Camp Douglas Post Office where she met her future husband, Jim Hansen. It was Jim’s older sister, Arlis, who told him about a pretty young woman who was working at the local post office. The rest is history and the couple married on September 12, 1953. After living in San Diego and Madison, they made their home in Valders. They had two children, Tim and Jeanne.

Gladys enjoyed her life as a homemaker, but she did take the time in her 40’s to earn her teaching certificate, and she was very proud of her accomplishment. She did some substitute teaching after that but also spent many years working for Lakeshore Farm Management as a bookkeeper.

Gladys and Jim were world travelers, visiting Israel, South Africa, and Australia, taking several trips to Europe and traveling throughout the United States and into Canada. Gladys also loved to go antiquing and collected several sets of depression era glassware and many cutglass items that she displayed throughout her home. She was an accomplished cook, baker and hostess. She loved to serve special meals, complete with silver, linens, and depression glass to friends and family and if she said dinner would be served at 6:00, she would apologize if it was served at 6:02. Gladys was a perfectionist in every way.

Gladys was very active in her church, working for 40 years as the head of the quilting group. No matter how many quilts were made in a single year for Lutheran World Relief, Gladys set the goal higher the next year, and in her years with the quilting group, thousands of quilts were made and delivered to those in need around the world.

Gladys is preceded in death by her husband Jim Hansen and her granddaughter Marta Hansen. She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Tim and Linda Hansen; Elliot, Megan (Kirsh) and Emmett Hansen; Greg and Jeanne Willems; Ted, Jen, Merritt, Griffin, Everett and Kitt Willems; and Maggie, Jeff, Molly and Paige Picker.

The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose Memory Care, especially Carrie, LaTanya, Jess, Rose, Holly and Megan for all the love and joy they bring to their residents, as well as the family members who visit.

Private services are being held for Gladys.

Ascend Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Weston is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.ascendweston.org.

Betty R. Poskie

Betty Rose Poskie

July 25, 1945 – November 8, 2026

Betty Rose Poskie was born July 25, 1945, in Antigo, WI, to Orval and Violet Slater (Fandrey). Betty grew up in Birnamwood, WI, graduating from Birnamwood High School in 1963. She attended Bryant & Stratton Business College. Betty was employed at the insurance center in Milwaukee, WI until 1968. Upon moving to Madison, WI, she worked at Ohio Medical Products, Datex Ohmeda, GE Healthcare, as a facilitator of building maintenance and grounds, retiring in January 2012.

Betty is survived by her son Steve Poskie, Cottage Grove, WI, sister Shirley Slater, Bowler, WI, adopted granddaughter Ariah Poskie and mother Regen, Madison, WI, nieces Glenda Scott and Brenda Koeller, nephew Raymond wife Bonnie Koeller, nephews Tony and Chris Koeller, Uncle Marvin Fandrey, Uncle Herbert and Aunt Noreen Fandrey, Adeline Fandrey, many cousins and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Mike, parents, brother Ron, nephews Randy and babies Ronald Junior and Jerry.

Betty was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for 40 years. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, her outside deck with many flowers and wildlife, and her cats.

A Service will be held at 1 PM, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, WI, with a broasted chicken lunch to follow at Chet and Emil’s. Pastor Matthew Christians will preside. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 11 AM, until the time of service at the funeral home.

Many thanks to many wonderful family, friends and neighbors for their help and the wonderful care from Agrace Hospice Care. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Theresa P. Blarek

Theresa P. Blarek, 90, of Bevent, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Careview Transitional Care in Weston.

Theresa was born on January 27, 1936 in Galloway, the daughter of the late Phillip and Katherine (Wrozumalski) Grzywacz.

On September 11, 1954, Theresa was unitied in marriage to Conrad Blarek at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death in 2012.

Theresa and Conrad farmed in the town of Bevent for many years. She was a homemaker. Theresa enjoyed listening to polka music, going to church picnics, playing bingo and volunteering at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Theresa was a kind honest woman and there was never a person who met her that didn’t like or love her. But, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Theresa is survived by two sons, Joseph Blarek and Myron Blarek, both of Hatley; seven daughters, Mary (Allen) Shidell, of Wausau, Maxine (Alan) Vanderkooy, of Eland, Carol Fredrick, of Wausau, Katherine (Dave) Walters, of Wisconsin Rapids, Jennette (Anthony) Sherfinski, of Schofield, Darlene (Mike) Kristof, of Schofield and Sherry (Steve) Uttecht, of Wittenberg; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, one brother and other relatives.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Conrad; one son, Randolph; one son-in-law, Walter Fredrick; one great-grandson and five siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 830 AM with a visitation to follow, from 9 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

For the past nine years, Careview Transitional Care, formerly known as Pride TLC, in Weston, has been Theresa’s home. Theresa enjoyed socializing with the other residents and staff at Careview, and she became known as their social butterfly.

At this time, Theresa’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Careview. We truly appreciate the compassion, attention, and care she received throughout those nine years. We would also like to give a special thank you to her social worker, Katie Norton, who was extremely helpful, supportive, and kind. We are especially grateful for the time she took to visit with Theresa and spend time talking with her. Her kindness and dedication meant so much to Theresa and our family.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Theresa’s name to St. Ladislaus Catholic Church.