Packers/Vikings

GREEN BAY – Our Green Bay Packers coverage team predicts the outcome of the Week 10 NFC North game Nov. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Pete Dougherty

This is a huge game with playoff and tie-breaker implications. It’s tempting to pick the Vikings, who will get a lift from their trade for Kirk Cousins, which puts them in the Super Bowl discussion. Watch out for Justin Jefferson in this one now that he has a quarterback who can get him the ball. But the Packers are playing well on both sides of the ball, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will make things tough on Cousins in his first game back with the Vikings. The guess here is Jordan Love and Co. will put up just enough points against the league’s best defense to pull out the win. Packers 20, Vikings 17

Tom Silverstein

The Packers have to win this game. They’re playing their best football and they’re catching a team that is transitioning to a new quarterback. They’ve showed they can score points against the excellent Vikings defense even if quarterback Jordan Love is getting knocked around. What they haven’t shown is a run game, and if they’re ever going to get something going, this is the time. Don’t be surprised if they go with Laken Tomlinson at left guard, Kevin Zeitler at right guard and Kaleb Johnson at running back. They have to try it. It’s no time to play it safe, and it’s likely that Tomlinson and Zeitler won’t do worse than Week 1 starting guards Donovan Jennings and Jacob Monk. Johnson is a bit of a risk because of pass protection concerns, but Chris Brooks appears ready to return, and he can take over if the Packers feel they have to throw the ball all over the yard. This is a litmus test for the second half of the season. Matt LaFleur can’t let this one get away. Packers 24, Vikings 21

Ryan Wood

Both of these defenses are better than the offenses they’re about to defend. Kirk Cousins’ arrival in Minnesota this week doesn’t change that. The question is which offense can find a way to exploit their defensive counterpart just enough. In the long view, Cousins’ arrival makes the Vikings a real playoff contender, something I no longer considered them to be before the trade given the ineptitude of their quarterback situation. But just because Cousins puts the train back on track doesn’t mean he can get it going fast in one week. The Packers’ ability to scheme disguise and confuse quarterbacks has been a season-long trend, something I expect to continue this week. The Vikings’ blitz-heavy defense will overwhelm the Packers offensive line for a second straight time this season, but even in Week 1 quarterback Jordan Love was able to hit big plays in the face of pressure. Love is red hot, and I think he figures out a way with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to put enough points on the board. Packers 17, Vikings 13

Dominique Yates

The Vikings have (almost) everything they need to be a playoff team. Elite defense, great special teams and weapons on offense. They just didn’t have a quarterback. The Vikings decided to bring back Kirk Cousins and the Packers definitely expect to see him on the field this weekend. It helps that he’s familiar with their system, so the defense better be prepared. The biggest question for me is the Packers’ offensive line protecting Jordan Love. Will this be the game they make changes at guard and go with Laken Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler? The Packers had their chances to win the first matchup but collapsed in the fourth quarter. This team has made progress since that game, but we’ll see how much. Considering it’s the first game with Cousins and it’s at Lambeau Field, so crowd noise won’t be an issue, I’ll say the Packers find a way. Packers 24, Vikings 21

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Predictions for the Green Bay Packers Week 10 game vs the Minnesota Vikings

Reporting by Pete Dougherty, Tom Silverstein, Ryan Wood and Dominique Yates, Packers News / Packers News

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