I’ll preface this by saying that, as a Wausau resident and taxpayer, I’ve been very critical of the council on many occasions over what I see as questionable or poor decision making that ultimately affects everyone who lives here.

I’ve given Alder Tom Neal a particularly hard time because he seems to be the only member who will actually engage. He suggested that I attend a council meeting to get more information than what the WP&R typically publishes, and I did that last night. Note to Mr. Neal: I appreciate you introducing yourself and being cordial… I have admittedly not given you many reasons to do that.

Mayor Diny gave a presentation about a City Administrator, which I haven’t given a lot of thought to. I tend to favor elected leaders because, as a taxpayer, I feel my vote gives me a way to hold them accountable. That said, there were two things I heard last night that convinced me a change is needed. The first was a statement from Mayor Diny that it takes a couple of years for an individual new to the position to get acclimated and understand all of the things a mayor or alder should be aware of in their positions. That leads to the second, which is continuity. If we are electing folks who are new to that kind of leadership role and don’t inherently know what they need to know to do the job effectively, we’re resetting with every new person elected. I’m not convinced that a City Administrator is the right answer because it adds another cost for taxpayers. But given the issues with overtime, credit cards, and municipal vehicles and fleet (to name just a few) that have come to light in recent months, there is clearly a gap that needs to be filled. I wholeheartedly agree with Alder Wiskowski, who suggested that the council should be looking at other options, not just a City Administrator.

The discussion about the budget after that was fascinating. There were open meetings where the public and the alders who aren’t on the finance committee could listen in and comment. It was clear many of them did not attend in person, and given the turnout at last night’s meeting, I think it’s safe to say few or no constituents did either, me included. I’m as guilty as anyone of not paying enough attention to what affects the taxes I pay and gripe about – last night’s meeting was an eye-opener, and I’ll be paying a lot more attention going forward.

One thing that came up concerned what seems to be a habit of using temporary or not guaranteed funding to cover costs while not planning for those funds to disappear in the future. A glaring example of that was a referendum voted on and passed last year which raised our taxes to permanently fund 12 firefighter positions.

The history on that is in 2021-2022, the fire department was able to hire those positions using temporary federal funding and COVID relief funds. When those funds dried up, the council chose to put the matter to referendum and threaten (yes, I’m using that word deliberately) voters that if they didn’t pass it, the positions would be lost. It was almost comical to hear Alder Wiskowski ask whether any services were added with this year’s budget, and Alder Martens say these 12 positions represented added service.

It’s also a good example of questionable/poor planning to allow something like this to lead to strong-arming voters. Yes, the city budget is complicated, but this shifted poor budget planning to every taxpayer. Almost not to be believed, last night we heard another potential example of the exact same thing in the making. A state DOJ grant, which apparently has been historically pretty consistent but not guaranteed, is being used to fund one or two police department positions. The Police Chief said that if that grant were to go away, a difficult discussion would have to be had regarding staffing and funding. If that funding dries up, are we going to be threatened again via another referendum?

There were plenty of other things that I literally just shook my head at. What that meeting showed me is a full audit is even more desperately needed than I thought and that it should be funded and made priority number one. Take the money Mayor Diny talked about for a city Administrator, get it done yesterday, and make it public. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and it’s painfully obvious that how the sausage is made at city hall needs to be scrutinized.

The other thing I learned is that there is a communication problem between citizens and taxpayers of Wausau and city hall, at least in the sense of knowing what’s going on. As citizens, we are nowhere near engaged enough, and I’m 100% guilty of that myself. There is no way I can make it to every meeting, but I’ll be making a LOT more effort to at least watch the recordings in the future, and I hope others do to.

Darin Bockman, Wausau