Weston Municipal Center. Photo courtesy village of Weston.

Wausau Pilot & Review Staff

A big-box retail prospect near Highway 29, a Schofield Avenue redevelopment and a mobile home park expansion are among projects in early talks with Weston planners, none yet formally filed.

A local developer who met with staff in late summer about a big-box store in the southeast quadrant of the Highway 29 and County Road X interchange has since acquired more land to the east, according to a Nov. 4 report from Planning and Development Director Jennifer Higgins. The village received a special assessment request in October tied to the anticipated sale of that property. Staff expects a preliminary layout but has not received an application.

A prospective developer of a retail redevelopment at 1919 Schofield Ave. was scheduled for a pre-application meeting with staff Nov. 5. No formal application has been submitted.

The owner of an existing manufactured home community asked in August about removing storage units to create three more home sites. Adding sites counts as an expansion and requires site plan approval, with each site at least 5,000 square feet and 50 feet wide, plus approval from the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. No plan has been filed.

Commissioners also acknowledged Weston’s state-required housing affordability report. Villages and cities of 10,000 or more must post an annual report on development activity and how local rules affect the cost of new housing. Weston’s updates for 2022 and 2023 were missed because of short staffing, according to a staff memo, and the new report fills that gap with data from 2019 through 2026. The report was not included in the commission’s packet; staff said the document was awaiting an updated map and would be posted on the village website.

Other items from Higgins’ report and the Monday meeting:

Weston issued 129 permits in October with a total valuation of about $1.76 million. Year to date, the department has issued 1,265 permits, including work for the Town of Weston and Rothschild, valued at $41.4 million.

The planning department is preparing to handle commercial building inspections in-house.

A Tesla Supercharger project is awaiting revised plans, and a Kwik Trip under construction is nearing completion.

C-Tech is building a 42,500-square-foot showroom on Commerce Drive and has asked for site plan changes to driveways and refuse enclosures.

The recorded plat for the Bull Junior View subdivision misspelled Alexandria Drive as “Alexandra Drive.” A correction has been recorded, and Marathon County is updating mapping records.

The commission approved the 2027 meeting schedule. Meetings will continue at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, starting Jan. 11.

The commission next meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, when a contractor’s request in the wellhead protection area returns for action.