Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches his team kick a 51-yard field goal during the second quarter of their game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

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Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (3-6, 1-5)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland.

TV: FS1 with Carlos Jimenez (play-by-play) and Petros Padadakis (analysis).

Radio: FM-94.5 in Milwaukee and the state network with Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analysis) and Patrick Herb (sideline).

Line: Wisconsin is a 9-point favorite.

Coaches: Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell (23-24, fourth season; 86-49, 11th season overall) and Maryland’s Aazaar Abdul-Rahim (1-1, first season).

Four storylines to watch

Wisconsin must keep Maryland out of the backfield

A couple of stats that exemplified the Terrapins’ dominance in a 27-10 win over the Badgers last season at Camp Randall were their six sacks and 10 tackles for a loss. Those were both season highs for Badger opponents last season and plays that routinely kept UW behind schedule in its pursuit of first downs. Maryland didn’t show the ability to make that kind of impact this season until last week, when it recorded seven sacks and 13 tackles for a loss in a 34-29 win over Purdue. The Badgers can’t let that kind of performance be repeated.

Can Hopkins keep everyone engaged?

The impressive part of Ryan Hopkins’ first start is that he didn’t lean on one or two players as security blankets to make plays for him. He spread the ball to eight receivers, five of whom had at least four targets. He also had just five runs, the lowest total for a Wisconsin quarterback since Week 2 and good news for the tailbacks in an offense that counts on the QB to make a lot of option reads.

Make Maryland work for its points

The Terrapins’ offense seemed to have a season’s worth of highlights last week. They scored two touchdowns of 75 yards or longer plus a 44-yard score. They also had two other gains of 25 yards or longer. Those five plays accounted for 262 of Maryland’s 390 yards (67%) and 21 of its 34 points. Preventing big gains has been a strength of the UW defense. The Badgers must continue to limit those plays this week.

Continuity of the offensive line

Fickell made good on his plan to play more offensive linemen last week. UW played eight in the 31-10 win over Rutgers, though most of the backups played only a handful of snaps. The biggest split of snaps went at left tackle with PJ Wilkins and Lucas Simmons-Johansson. Will backups like guard Blake Cherry or center Ryan Cory get more work this week? If Wisconsin can swing it, the opportunities could bolster the depth of the unit and stronger fourth quarters for the offense.

This story was updated to add information.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland | Game details, storylines for Nov. 14

Reporting by Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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