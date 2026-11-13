Milwaukee Brewers infield Jake Bauers (9) walks out of the team bus with the Commissioner’s Trophy during the Milwaukee Brewers World Series parade in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Oct. 30, 2026.

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Jake Bauers is moving on.

The first baseman is declining the qualifying offer from the Milwaukee Brewers and signing a four-year deal worth $58 million with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Bauers, the National League Championship Series MVP, had a career year for the Brewers in 2026. He became an integral piece to their World Series run, batting .266 with a .874 OPS and 26 home runs.

His homer on an 11-pitch at-bat against Blake Snell in Game 3 of the NLCS to give the Brewers the lead was one of the most iconic moments from the championship run.

Bauers had an offer for one year and $23 million on the table from Milwaukee, but the club wasn’t willing to match that contract length for the 31-year-old first baseman.

By Bauers signing elsewhere, the Brewers will receive a Competitive Balance A Round pick in the draft.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: NLCS MVP Jake Bauers won’t be returning to the Brewers in 2027

Reporting by Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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