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NLCS MVP Jake Bauers won’t be returning to the Brewers in 2027
By Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg,9 days ago
USA TODAY NETWORK
Jake Bauers is moving on.
The first baseman is declining the qualifying offer from the Milwaukee Brewers and signing a four-year deal worth $58 million with the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Bauers, the National League Championship Series MVP, had a career year for the Brewers in 2026. He became an integral piece to their World Series run, batting .266 with a .874 OPS and 26 home runs.
His homer on an 11-pitch at-bat against Blake Snell in Game 3 of the NLCS to give the Brewers the lead was one of the most iconic moments from the championship run.
Bauers had an offer for one year and $23 million on the table from Milwaukee, but the club wasn’t willing to match that contract length for the 31-year-old first baseman.
By Bauers signing elsewhere, the Brewers will receive a Competitive Balance A Round pick in the draft.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: NLCS MVP Jake Bauers won’t be returning to the Brewers in 2027
Reporting by Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect