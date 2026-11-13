WAUSAU ? Wausau-area residents can buy locally grown food throughout the colder months at the Wausau Winter Farmers Market, which runs from November through April.

The market operates from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the gymnasium at John Marshall Elementary School, 1918 Lamont St. in Wausau, according to a community announcement. Parking and the market entrance are accessible from Weston Avenue or Broadway Avenue near the school.

Produce and other locally produced foods available at the market include carrots, onions, potatoes, cabbage, garlic, mushrooms, greens, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, honey, maple syrup, bread, baked goods, canned goods and cheese.

SNAP customers can receive matching dollars

Customers can use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at the market’s information booth. Shoppers can swipe a SNAP/EBT card there and receive tokens that can be spent with market vendors.

A new double-dollar matching program allows SNAP customers to receive a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $20 to spend on fruits and vegetables.

“The matching program helps customers stretch their grocery budget. At the Wausau Winter Market, you are welcomed, no matter how you pay for food,” said Meliss Haack, regional farmers market coordinator.

SNAP tokens do not expire and can be used from week to week. Customers are encouraged to spend them before the winter market season ends in April.

Shoppers who do not have cash also can swipe a credit or debit card at the information booth and receive tokens for purchases. A $2 transaction fee applies.

Tokens from the Wausau Summer Farmers Market cannot be used at the winter market because the two markets have separate token systems.

“This program benefits our farmers and community,” said Holden Flaig, a board member and owner of Farm Time Out, which sells grass-fed beef and lettuce. “Having customers spend their SNAP dollars with small farms keeps money in our local economy and healthy food goes to our community, a win-win for everyone!”

All vendors at the winter market accept the market’s tokens, and the information booth is clearly labeled, according to the announcement. FoodShare customers should bring their card and can swipe it at the booth to receive tokens for market purchases.

This story was produced by reporter Nida Tazeen, [email protected], with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Journalists were involved in every step of the review, editing and publishing process. Learn more at cm.usatoday.com/ethical-conduct.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Wausau Winter Farmers Market offers local food through April

Reporting by Nida Tazeen, Wausau Daily Herald / Wausau Daily Herald

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