USA TODAY NETWORK

Wisconsin has the sixth-highest rate for DUIs in the entire country.

That’s according to a new report, done by personal loan website Lending Tree, that ranked the best and worst drivers in every state. The report determined its ranking by analyzing rates of accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents and general citations. Isolating the DUI data alone, Wisconsin had 1.8 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. The Midwest was well represented in the top fifth of that ranking, claiming five of the top 10 spots.

A DUI, referred to as an OWI in Wisconsin, entails operating a motor vehicle with a blood or breath alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher. Drivers with three or more offenses only need to blow a 0.02 or higher to get a DUI.

Lending Tree also ranked states with the best and worst drivers and states with the most speeding tickets. It also looked at accidents per 1,000 drivers. Wisconsin sat in the middle of the pack with 16.4 accidents per 1,000 drivers. That is 30th out of 51 spots (Washington D.C. was included). For speeding tickets, Wisconsin was tied for 19th with two speeding tickets for 1,000 residents.

Most DUIs per 1,000 drivers, according to Lending Tree

Wyoming – 2.4 DUIs per 1,000 residents Nebraska – 2.2 DUIs per 1,000 residents North Dakota – 2.0 DUIs per 1,000 residents Iowa – 1.9 DUIs per 1,000 residents California – 1.9 DUIs per 1,000 residents Wisconsin – 1.8 DUIs per 1,000 residents North Carolina – 1.7 DUIs per 1,000 residents Idaho – 1.7 DUIs per 1,000 residents Indiana – 1.7 DUIs per 1,000 residents Alaska – 1.7 DUIs per 1,000 residents

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin ranks sixth in US in most DUIs per 1,000 residents, study says

Reporting by Blaise Mesa, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect