Yawkey Park. Image: Marathon County

WAUSAU — Wausau alders made Yawkey Park a local historic landmark Tuesday, accepted a police grant that keeps two officers on patrol and approved downtown’s 2027 business district plan.

Most items passed 11-0 with little discussion.

Yawkey Park landmark

The landmark designation passed as part of the consent agenda after clearing the Plan Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously. Before the vote, an assistant director of the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum read a statement of support from Yawkey heirs. “It’s important to protect and preserve this 106-year-old footprint as deeded for use by the public in perpetuity,” the heirs wrote.

Beat Patrol grant

Alders accepted a $121,434 state Beat Patrol grant, which pays for two officers assigned to patrol. The city match is $40,478. Police Chief Matt Barnes said the department’s authorized sworn staff drops from 81 to 80 in 2027 after the city lost grant money for downtown positions. The grant is noncompetitive but not guaranteed, and losing the money would force “a difficult conversation” about staffing, Barnes said.

Alder Matt Hoenecke objected to taking up the grant under a suspension of the rules, since the department learned of the award in late August or early September. The council suspended the rules 9-2.

Downtown business district

The council approved the 2027 operating plan for Business Improvement District No. 1, which levies $76,385 in special assessments on downtown properties to support Wausau River District programs.

Other actions

A multi-year budget amendment for the fire department’s apprentice program, paid by a federal grant, passed 11-0.

A 2026 budget change for the 415 S. First Ave. development agreement with Gorman & Company passed 11-0.

The consent agenda included a federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant agreement with Marathon County, a rezoning of 909 S. 60th Ave. from medium to heavy industrial, the West Hill 1st Addition preliminary plat, renewal of the city’s tourism agreement with the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau, and authorization to prepare a TID 8 project plan amendment.

Alders confirmed Diny’s appointments to the Community Development Authority board and the Room Tax Commission.

Alders approved the Oct. 27 minutes after Alder Carol Lukens clarified she had not objected when Alder Lou Larson called the question on the Flock resolution.

Proclamations

Diny proclaimed November as Homelessness Awareness Month. The proclamation cites an estimate from city outreach staff that more than 300 people in Wausau experienced homelessness over a nine-month period. Tracy Durante, the city’s outreach specialist, accepted the proclamation. Diny said Durante has quickly found solutions when people experiencing homelessness have come to City Hall.

Diny also proclaimed Nov. 14-15 as Hmong New Year and Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.

Listening session

Diny and Alder Kristin Slonski will hold a public listening session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Sylvan Hill Chalet.