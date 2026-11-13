PINE RIVER, Wis. — Firefighters extinguished a utility truck fire Thursday in Lincoln County, preventing flames from spreading into nearby woods.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 11:39 a.m. Nov. 12 reporting a vehicle fire on Pine Dells Road in the town of Pine River.

When the first deputy arrived, a Ford F-550 utility truck was engulfed in flames. The deputy attempted to fight the fire with an extinguisher, but the truck’s cab was already nearly consumed.

Pine River firefighters quickly extinguished the flames as the fire began spreading toward nearby woods. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was contacted, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading further.

Authorities confirmed the truck was unoccupied. The vehicle was from the Wausau metro area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.