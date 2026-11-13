Dist. 9 Alder Victoria Tierney speaks during a Wausau City Council meeting March 10, 2026, while Alders Sarah Watson and Lou Larson listen.

Wausau Alder Victoria Tierney will resign Dec. 31, leaving a closely divided City Council to choose how to fill her District 9 seat through April 2028.

Tierney gave written notice Thursday to Mayor Doug Diny, Council President Terry Kilian and City Clerk Rachel Brown, according to a city news release. In her letter, Tierney said her family is her top priority.

“Serving on the Council means a real commitment of time and energy, and Alderperson Tierney has given that to District 9 since 2024,” Diny said in the release. “I thank her for her service and respect her decision to put her family first. We wish her and her family the very best.”

Tierney first won the seat in April 2024, unseating incumbent Dawn Herbst 410 to 359, according to unofficial election-night results. She won a second two-year term without opposition this spring and serves on the council’s Finance Committee.

Her departure leaves 10 alders on a council that has split 6-5 on several high-profile votes since the new term began in April, including Kilian’s election as council president over Alder Michael Martens. Tierney has often voted alongside Kilian. The two were the only alders to oppose overriding Diny’s veto of the 2026 budget last November. Both were also among the six alders who backed the council’s proposed rules for the new term on April 28, a measure that failed because the rules needed a two-thirds majority.

State law gives the council three options. Alders can appoint a successor by majority vote to serve the rest of the term, appoint someone to serve until a special election, or leave the seat vacant until an election is held. The city has not said which route alders will take. The release said more information about filling the vacancy will be shared once available.

“The Clerk’s Office has received Alderperson Tierney’s resignation and will make sure the next steps follow state law and City procedures,” Brown said in the release.

The council last faced the question in 2025, when the death of longtime Alder Gary Gisselman left the District 5 seat empty. That September, alders voted 7-3 to fill the seat by appointment. They invited district residents to submit letters of interest, interviewed the applicants at a council meeting and then voted by secret ballot.

Tierney cast one of the three no votes, along with Kilian and then-Alder Becky McElhaney. During that debate, Tierney argued that an appointee would not truly represent District 5. She also said too few residents would learn of the opening, since notice would run on the city website and in the city’s official newspaper.

The council chose Aaron Griner in October 2025 from a field of three applicants. Griner served the final six months of Gisselman’s term, then lost the seat to Andrew Wiskowski in the April 2026 election.

The District 9 vacancy will last much longer. More than 15 months will remain on Tierney’s term once her resignation takes effect.

Until Dec. 31, Tierney will continue to represent District 9, and the city is asking residents to keep contacting her with questions or concerns. More information is available from the Office of the Mayor at (715) 261-6800 or the City Clerk’s Office at (715) 261-6500.

After that, the 10 alders who remain will decide who, if anyone, represents District 9 until voters next weigh in.