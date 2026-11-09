Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ Week 9 win over Patriots

Good Bad Ugly

USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers improved to 6-3 with a dominant 45-27 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Jordan Love had four total touchdowns, Jonathan Gannon’s created four takeaways and the Packers blew past the defending AFC champs in the NFL’s featured game in the late afternoon timeslot in Week 9.

Highlighting the good, the bad and the ugly coming out of the Packers’ win over the Patriots on Sunday in New England:

The Good

The passing game, the takeaways, the kicker, everything? Jordan Love completed 17 passes and produced 335 of his 372 passing yards when targeting Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who are cementing themselves as one of the NFL’s premier receiver duos. Love was truly fantastic. The Packers defense did its part, forcing four takeaways, and three of the four takeaways set up scores, including an early touchdown run from Love. Xavier McKinney had two picks of Drake Maye, extending his NFL lead in interceptions (15) since the start of the 2024 season. Even the rookie kicker got into the act, with Trey Smack making all seven of his kicks, including a 51-yard field goal. This was the most complete performance of the 2026 season for the Packers, especially when factoring in the opponent and location.

The Bad

Second quarter lull: It was temporary, and even this negative comes with a positive because Xavier McKinney’s interception in Packers territory helped Green Bay snap out of it. But the Packers went three-and-out (including a sack) following Drake Maye’s second interception, then gave up a touchdown drive, and then ran four plays (including a pre-snap penalty on fourth down) before punting again. The game appeared to be shifting New England’s way, especially after Maye hit Demario Douglas for a 33-yarder with the Patriots down 17-7. But McKinney picked off Maye at the 29-yard line, and the Packers’ lead wasn’t really threatened again.

The Ugly

Injuries to monitor: The Packers are a hurting unit leaving New England. Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper went off early with a chest injury and was ruled out at the half. Running back Josh Jacobs broke a finger in the first quarter and didn’t return. Slot corner Javon Bullard came in and out of the game with some kind of foot or leg injury. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was shaken up late in the game. Quarterback Jordan Love needed tape on a finger after taking a sack in the first half. Safety Evan Williams went down in the second half but eventually returned. Receiver/returner Bo Melton was evaluated for a concussion. There will be some injury hurdles to overcome for Matt LaFleur’s team during prep for the Minnesota Vikings next week.

This article originally appeared on Packers Wire: Good, bad and ugly from Packers’ Week 9 win over Patriots

Reporting by Zach Kruse, Packers Wire / Packers Wire

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