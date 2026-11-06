Wausau HR Committee cancels Monday meeting, delaying vote on 3% raise for city staff

City Hall in Wausau. Photo courtesy of Jacob Anderson

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Human Resources Committee has canceled Monday’s meeting, delaying a vote on a 3% raise for the city’s non-union employees.

The committee had been scheduled to meet at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 9 at City Hall. The city issued the cancellation notice Wednesday.

The only action item on the agenda was a proposal to raise every step of the salary structure for non-represented employees by 3%, along with part-time, temporary and seasonal wage rates. Police and firefighters are set to receive 4% raises in 2027 under their union contracts. Midwest consumer prices rose 4.2% in the 12 months ending in September.

City staff recommended that the new pay rates take effect Dec. 20, the start of the first pay period of 2027, pending final approval from the Wausau City Council. Funding for the raise is included in the city’s proposed 2027 budget.

The committee has met on the second Monday of recent months. On that schedule, the next session would fall on Dec. 14, six days before the proposed effective date.