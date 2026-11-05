Wausau City Council to weigh 2027 budget that adds about $72 to a $200,000 home’s city taxes

City Hall in Wausau. Photo courtesy of Jacob Anderson

Wausau homeowners would pay about $72 more in city taxes on a home assessed at $200,000 under a 2027 budget the Wausau City Council could adopt Tuesday.

About $65 of that increase traces to the $1.45 million fire levy voters narrowly approved in April to keep 12 firefighter-paramedic positions, according to a Wausau Pilot & Review analysis of city budget figures. The same agenda carries a $650,000 payment from the city’s affordable housing fund and a plan to shift $2.5 million in homeowner lead pipe work into a west side tax increment district. The budget also drops the city’s $50,000 payment for Flock license plate cameras.

“Anything that’s desirable but deferrable should be deferred,” Alder Vicki Tierney said Oct. 20, as the Finance Committee worked through nine amendment votes before recommending the budget 4-1.

The proposed city tax rate is $9.10 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $8.74. Early estimates put the increase near $100 on a $200,000 home. Citywide assessed value then grew 2.56%, well above the 1% the city projected, spreading the levy across a larger base. Without the referendum dollars, the city tax rate would rise by less than half a percent.

The total city levy, including tax increment, rises 6.76% to $40.63 million. The general fund levy climbs 9.62%, or $2.31 million, while general fund spending rises 3.44% to $49.67 million.

City projections published with the budget hearing notice show the general fund finishing 2026 about $1.88 million ahead. That would lift the fund balance to $19.53 million. Finance Director Maryanne Groat told the Finance Committee last month that unassigned general fund reserves stood at $15.3 million at the end of 2025, nearly double the city’s policy minimum.

The budget trims some services. Two of the city’s three outdoor pools would open on weekdays, with all three open on weekends, saving $19,854. Downtown flower baskets would end, saving $14,000.

Committee changes

The Finance Committee removed the $50,000 Flock payment and sent the money to police vehicle costs rather than lowering the levy. On Oct. 27, the council voted 9-1 to direct the mayor to have a city department physically cover all Flock cameras within two business weeks. That window closes around Tuesday’s meeting.

The committee also moved the $150,000 Mayor Doug Diny had budgeted for a partial year of a city administrator, a position the council has not created. The money went into a council consulting line to help pay for a comprehensive audit. The council approved the audit 11-0 in October with the cost listed as unknown.

Other committee cuts removed $45,000 for alley paving, $150,000 for engineering to convert downtown Forest Street to two-way traffic and $20,000 for River Edge Trail planning on the former MBX property. Alder Matt Hoenecke withdrew a proposal to use reserves so the city borrows no more in 2027 than the city pays off that year. He said he plans to bring the idea to the full council.

Housing payment, lead pipes

The $650,000 payment is a tax increment grant to Westside Commons, a 56-unit affordable apartment complex at 415 S. First Ave. As a change to the adopted 2026 budget, the payment needs a two-thirds vote of the full council. City figures show the affordable housing fund on track to spend $1.79 million this year, though the adopted 2026 budget authorized no spending from the fund.

A resolution on the consent agenda would authorize staff to add $5.57 million in lead pipe, road and traffic signal projects to Tax Increment District 8. That total includes $2.5 million for homeowner-side lead service line replacement. City councils have narrowed staff proposals to make lead pipe work an eligible use of tax increment three times. The 2027 budget already counts $3.05 million of the work as TID 8 spending.

Fire apprentices, fees

The council will also consider a multiyear budget amendment for a firefighter-paramedic apprenticeship program. Up to $2.71 million in federal Education Department money, passed through Northcentral Technical College, would pay for the program. The council previously approved the program unanimously, and the program would train two groups of nine apprentices through August 2029.

A separate resolution sets 2027 fees:

Monthly permits in the Jefferson and Penneys parking ramps rise from $38 to $40.

Renting a city pool with waterslides rises from $451 to $550.

Licenses for spayed or neutered pets go from $23 to $25.

New property record maintenance fees tied to building permits start at $265 for a new single-family home.

New flat-rate family swim passes cost $150 for residents and $170 for nonresidents.

Other business

Also on the agenda:

Designating Yawkey Park as a local historic landmark. Cyrus Yawkey gave the land to the city in 1920, a gift the original Wausau Pilot reported that November. Voters rejected a YMCA expansion into the park in 1973. The Yawkey heirs support the designation.

A preliminary plat for West Hill 1st Addition, a 99-lot residential subdivision west of Stettin Elementary School prepared for STS Investments LLC.

A three-year agreement with the Wausau Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau. The bureau’s share of gross room tax collections would rise from 40% in 2026 to 42% in 2027 and 44% in 2028. The agreement replaces one that expired Jan. 1 and applies retroactively.

Rezoning 909 S. 60th Ave. from medium to heavy industrial to allow outdoor equipment storage.

A $15,920 federal Justice Assistance Grant, shared with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, for software such as GrayKey and Cellebrite used to unlock and extract data from cellphones.

A $121,434 state Beat Patrol grant with a $40,478 city match.

The downtown Business Improvement District’s 2027 plan, with assessments unchanged at $76,385.

The meeting also includes proclamations for Homelessness Awareness Month, Hmong New Year and Veterans Day.

The council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 407 Grant St. The budget public hearing comes before the vote. The meeting streams on the city’s YouTube channel and airs on Channel 981. Wausau Pilot & Review will cover the meeting.

The council can adopt the budget Tuesday or wait until Nov. 24.