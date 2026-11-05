Streaking Edgar football faces tough Level 3 test against unbeaten Lomira

Edgar's Graham Streit runs the ball in a Level 2 playoff game against Pardeeville at Edgar High School on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. Edgar beat Pardeeville 56-18 (Alfred Smith III/ Wausau Daily Herald.)

EDGAR – Edgar knows what it takes to make a deep playoff run. But advancing to Level 4 will require the Wildcats to overcome a physical Lomira team at home on Friday, Nov. 6.

Week in and week out, the Wildcats coaching staff adjusts their game plan to fit the opponent they’ll face, but other than that not much changes in the way the Wildcats approach a contest.

Last week in Level 2, Edgar knew they would need an extra boost in offense and responded with one of its most explosive offensive performances in long-tenured Edgar coach Jerry Sinz’s career. The Wildcats opened their Level 2 contest against Pardeeville, ripping off 50 points.

Sinz acknowledges that Lomira is considerably bigger than his group of Wildcats at the line of scrimmage, and it’s one of the elements of the game the Wildcats intend to address in a plethora of manners.

“We have bigger guys, and some of them are younger guys, freshmen and stuff. We may play a few of those guys a play or two on the defensive line just to rest the older guys, who are going to be outweighed by 75 to 100 pounds sometimes,” Sinz said. We always have two or three plans ready. We’ll start with this. If this doesn’t work well, we may go to this. If we’re having trouble with that, we may go to this.

There’s always alternate plans. If Plan A doesn’t work well, we try Plan B. The kids are ready to do a variety of things, but if Plan A works well, then we just stick with it.”

Sinz said that the Wildcats have not played Lomira to his knowledge and that he remembers himself, his staff and his 2024 championship team, reconvening at the bleachers in Camp Randall Stadium to watch their championship game against Grantsburg.

It was only a first half of action, but what he’s learned about the program over the years has left him impressed – and uniquely proud of the impact Edgar football has had across the state.

“That was the only time I saw them in person,” Sinz said about the championship game. “I thought it was a great game. I remember both teams had high-powered offenses. I think it ended up maybe in the mid-20s or whatever and Lomira won it.

“I listened to their coach at a clinic, too, and I was pretty impressed with what they do. One of our former players is a coach on their staff, too. I’m kind of proud of that. We have a lot of former players coaching around the area.”

Edgar’s Graham Streit (24) shakes teammate Ethan Myszka’s (63) hand after a touchdown run in a Level 2 playoff game against Pardeeville at Edgar High School on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. Edgar beat Pardeeville 56-18 (Alfred Smith III/ Wausau Daily Herald.)

Lomira is entering the Level 3 matchup against the Wildcats unbeaten after bouncing back from a 6-4 overall record in 2025. They’ll also have their hands full slowing down Edgar’s offense as the rushing attack picks up more steam each week.

Against Pardeeville, Edgar sophomore Graham Streit flirted with history when he snagged six touchdowns to help the Wildcats overwhelm the Bulldogs.

He did not play much last season outside of defense and a few slot opportunities due to the Wildcats to senior backs splitting opportunities.

This year, the Wildcats tandem of Streit and Landon Lukasko have rushed for over 1,500 yards. Last week, that rushing attack was on full display while the defense gave up its first touchdown since Sept. 27 against Loyal/Greenwood.

“I thought offensively we played well,” Sinz said. “We could have played a little better defensively. We didn’t get as much pressure on the quarterback as I had hoped we would. Overall, we kind of expected they might score a time or two with two really good receivers, plus a quarterback who could throw the ball really well.

“I certainly didn’t expect we’d have 50 at halftime.”

The Wildcats defense will look for its strongest game of the season in Level 3 against the Lions.

In sophomore Hunter Schaumberg, the Wildcats are slated to oppose one of the most productive runners in the state this past season. Schaumberg is top-5 in all-purpose yards (2,359), rushing yards (1,951) and rushing touchdowns (30).

A win would help the Wildcats reach the state qualifying game for the fourth consecutive season

Contact or send game stats/info to Sports Reporter Alfred Smith III at [email protected]. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AlfredS_III. .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Streaking Edgar football faces tough Level 3 test against unbeaten Lomira

Reporting by Alfred Smith III, Wausau Daily Herald / Wausau Daily Herald

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