Infant dies of measles in Wisconsin, the state’s first measles death since 1990

Wausau Pilot & Review Staff

Measles has killed an infant in southwestern Wisconsin, state health officials said Thursday, the first such death in the state since 1990 as cases climb to a 35-year high.

Measles by the numbers

“Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease,” said Kirsten Johnson, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “Measles can cause serious illness and death, and it is important for all Wisconsinites to evaluate their risk and take steps to protect themselves and their family.”

A coroner listed measles as the immediate cause of death, according to DHS, which released no other information about the child or family, citing privacy.

The death comes as Wisconsin contends with the state’s largest measles surge in more than three decades. DHS has confirmed 431 cases in 13 counties through Nov. 3, and nine people have been hospitalized. Most of those cases trace to an outbreak in Grant, Iowa, Lafayette and Vernon counties that was identified in August and has grown to 362 confirmed and six probable cases. A separate outbreak in Chippewa County has reached 44 confirmed cases.

Marathon County has recorded six confirmed cases this year, all linked to out-of-state travel and none tied to the southwestern outbreak, according to DHS. More than 21 days have passed since the most recent Marathon County patient developed a rash, the outer edge of the 10- to 21-day window in which symptoms typically appear following exposure.

The Wisconsin numbers mirror a national resurgence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has counted 4,852 confirmed cases nationwide as of Oct. 29, more than double the 2,289 reported in all of 2025. This year’s total is the highest since 1991, and about 96% of cases have involved people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, according to CDC data.

Young children face some of the greatest danger. DHS lists children younger than 5 among the groups most likely to suffer serious complications, including pneumonia and brain swelling. The first routine dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is not given until 12 to 15 months of age, so most babies have not yet been vaccinated.

State officials have warned that low vaccination rates leave Wisconsin communities vulnerable. About 85.1% of Wisconsin kindergartners were up to date on the MMR vaccine during the 2025-26 school year, according to CDC estimates, and only Idaho had a lower rate. The share of Wisconsin kindergartners with non-medical exemptions rose to 7.3% from 6.3% the year before. The Marathon County Health Department has said about 95% of people need to be vaccinated for a community to be protected.

Since Aug. 1, DHS has shipped 2,000 doses of MMR vaccine to local health departments in communities with confirmed cases, and health care providers across Wisconsin have given more than 42,000 doses. DHS cautions that official counts likely understate the spread, since not everyone who gets sick seeks medical care or gets tested.

Wisconsin’s death is among several measles deaths reported in the U.S. this year. Pennsylvania, home to the country’s largest outbreak, has reported five measles-associated deaths. The CDC’s national tally listed three deaths as of Oct. 29, and federal and Pennsylvania officials have publicly disagreed over how such deaths should be counted. Three people died of measles nationwide in 2025, the first U.S. measles deaths in a decade.

The surge has put a national milestone at risk. The U.S. declared measles eliminated in 2000, meaning the virus no longer circulated continuously within the country. A commission of the Pan American Health Organization is scheduled to review this month whether the U.S. still meets that standard, examining whether transmission that began with an outbreak in January 2025 continued for a year or longer. Canada lost elimination status in November 2025.

Wisconsin’s last measles death came during a national resurgence from 1989 to 1991. In 1990 alone, the U.S. recorded more than 27,000 cases and 89 measles-associated deaths, according to the CDC, which found that failure to vaccinate children on time was the main driver. Milwaukee logged more than 1,100 cases during that period. Outbreaks in 1989 also prompted national health groups to recommend a second MMR dose for all children, the standard still followed today.

DHS urges residents to check their vaccination records through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or with a health care provider. Anyone exposed to measles should stay home, and anyone who develops fever and rash should call a clinic or hospital before going in so staff can avoid exposing others. Marathon County residents with questions can call the county health department’s measles resource line at 715-261-1999.

“It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years,” Johnson said. “My heart is broken for the family.”

Measles and the MMR vaccine: Common claims and what the evidence shows

Misinformation about measles and vaccines tends to spread quickly during outbreaks. Here is what research and public health data show about some of the most common claims.

“Measles is just a mild childhood illness.”

Many people recover without lasting harm, but no one can predict who will not. Nationally, 11% of people with measles this year needed hospital care, and 1 to 2 of every 1,000 U.S. children who get measles die even with the best care, according to DHS. Before a vaccine was available, measles killed 400 to 500 Americans every year.

“The MMR vaccine causes autism.”

Large studies have found no link. A Danish study published in 2019 followed 657,461 children and found no increased risk of autism among vaccinated children, including children considered at higher risk because of family history or other factors. The 1998 paper that launched the claim involved just 12 children and was later retracted, and the doctor who led that paper was barred from practicing medicine in Britain.

“Vitamin A will prevent measles.”

Vitamin A does not prevent measles. Doctors may give vitamin A to patients who already have measles, under medical supervision, to help prevent complications. Too much can be toxic: during the 2025 Texas outbreak, a Lubbock hospital treated children for vitamin A toxicity.

“Natural immunity is better than the vaccine.”

Surviving measles does produce lasting immunity, but the price is the disease itself, with the risk of pneumonia, brain swelling, deafness and death. Measles also damages the immune system’s memory of other infections. A 2019 study found the virus wiped out a large share of children’s existing antibodies, leaving them vulnerable to illnesses they had already overcome. The vaccine provides protection without those risks.

“Vaccinated people get measles too, so why bother?”

No vaccine is perfect, and a small share of vaccinated people do get measles. But two doses prevent about 97% of infections. Nationally, about 96% of this year’s cases have involved people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. In Wisconsin, all but one of the first 164 cases reported this year involved unvaccinated people, state officials said in September.

“The vaccine is new and untested.”

Measles vaccine has been used in the U.S. since 1963, and the version given today has been in use since 1968, according to the CDC. Studies like the Danish research above have tracked vaccinated children for years.

“Federal health officials no longer recommend the measles vaccine.”

Changes to the federal childhood vaccine schedule this year did not drop the MMR vaccine, which remains on the schedule for all children. DHS continues to recommend two doses, as does the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“The case counts are exaggerated.”

Official counts more likely run low. DHS says not everyone who gets sick seeks medical care or gets tested, so reported cases may not capture the full extent of the spread. State wastewater testing has also detected measles virus in samples from Iowa, Grant, Lafayette and Green counties during the outbreak.

Measles: What parents and caregivers should know

With measles spreading in Wisconsin, state health officials recommend these steps to protect children and families.