Brandon Cisse NFL Defensive Player of the Month

USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for the month of October, the NFL announced Thursday.

Cisse, a second-round pick of the Packers, produced 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and an interception over five games in October. Per the NFL, Cisse led all rookies in pass breakups and was the only rookie defensive back to have at least 20 tackles and an interception during the month.

Cisse defensed at least one pass in four of the five games and finished the month with at least two passes defensed in three straight games. He also had an interception against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys and a sack against the Chicago Bears.

Per Pro Football Focus, Cisse allowed 144 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 24 targets across 203 coverage snaps during the month of October. The longest completion he allowed was only 18 yards, and opposing quarterbacks had a 58.1 passer rating when targeting him.

Cisse joins Casey Hayward (October, 2012) and Damarious Randall (November, 2015) as the three Packers cornerbacks to win NFL Defensive Player of the Month, and he becomes the first Packers rookie to win the award since Edgerrin Cooper in 2024.

Packers safety Evan Williams was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

This article originally appeared on Packers Wire: Packers CB Brandon Cisse named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for October

Reporting by Zach Kruse, Packers Wire / Packers Wire

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