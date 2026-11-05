Wausau West’s Lor earns Co-Player of the Year honors on 2026 All-WVC Boys Soccer Team

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West senior Kaito Lor was named Co-Player of the Year and was one of six Warriors named to the 2026 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Soccer Team, which was voted on by the six conference coaches following the season.

Lor and Stevens Point junior forward Zachariah Zillman were named Co-Players of the Year.

Zillman topped the conference with 30 points (13 goals and four assists), while Lor was second with 27 points (nine goals, nine assists).

WVC champion Stevens Point had four first-team selections. Along with Zillman, junior goalkeeper Fred Juliani, junior midfielder Leyton Stevens, and junior defender August Zell were unanimous picks.

Wausau East senior midfielder Nikolaus Strand, D.C. Everest midfielders Haeden Laack and Jayden Kufahl, and forward Lucas Auner, and Wisconsin Rapids senior forward Jack Akkerman were also unanimous first-team selections. Wisconsin Rapids midfielder Deegan Armagost rounded out the first team.

Auner topped D.C. Everest with nine goals, while Kufahl finished with six goals and five assists.

West junior defender Holden Koehler and senior midfielder Will Stengl, Wausau East senior defender Mathias Clements, and forwards Jerrin Nicholai and Abonde Msenwa, and D.C. Everest junior defender Keegan Paetznick and senior forward Will Sjoberg were among the second-team honorees.

Stevens Point’s Bill Loss was named Coach of the Year, leading the Panthers to the conference title with a 7-1-2 record.

2026 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Soccer Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team

Goalkeeper:

*Fred Juliani, jr., Stevens Point.

Forwards: *Lucas Auner, sr., D.C. Everest; *Zachariah Zillman, jr., Stevens Point; *Kaito Lor, sr., Wausau West; *Jack Akkerman, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Midfielders: *Haeden Laack, so., D.C. Everest; *Jayden Kufahl, sr., D.C. Everest; *Leyton Stevens, jr., Stevens Point; *Nikolas Strand, sr., Wausau East; Deegan Armagost, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Defender: *August Zell, jr., Stevens Point.

Second Team

Goalkeeper:

Hayden Piesik, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Defenders: Holden Koehler, jr., Wausau West; Mathias Clements, sr., Wausau East; Noah Troyer, sr., Stevens Point; Keegan Paetznick, jr., D.C. Everest; Lane Neiman, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Garrett Hartsough, jr., Stevens Point.

Midfielder: Will Stengl, sr., Wausau West.

Forwards: Jerrin Nickolai, so., Wausau East; Will Sjoberg, sr., D.C. Everest; Abonde Msenwa, sr., Wausau East; Bennet Whitrock, jr., Marshfield.

Honorable Mention

Goalkeeper:

Lucas Schoen, jr., Marshfield.

Defenders: Dashton Isham, sr., D.C. Everest; Owen Dykman, so., Wausau West; Bryer Anderson, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Kellen Johnson, so., Wisconsin Rapids.

Midfielders: Luke Quarne, jr., Marshfield; Micah Parranto, jr., Stevens Point; Liam Nimm, jr., Stevens Point; Jli Deegundtum, jr., Wausau West; Taiyo Lor, fr., Wausau West; Nathan Bouchard, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Forward: Christian Cale, jr., D.C. Everest.

Individual Awards

Co-Players of the Year: Kaito Lor, Wausau West, and Zachariah Zillman, Stevens Point.

Coach of the Year: Bill Loss, Stevens Point.