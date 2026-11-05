New tags produce flood of migration data on monarchs as some already reach Mexico | Smith

A monarch butterfly fitted with a BluMorpho tracking tag feeds on a goldenrod Sept. 5, 2026 at Goose Pond Sanctuary in Arlington, Wis.

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Mark Martin can remember the excitement in 1975 when scientists announced they had found the wintering site of millions of monarch butterflies in Mexico.

Even though residents of the mountainous area had known it for centuries – and the annual arrival of the colorful insects was linked with seasonal harvests and the return of ancestors in Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) traditions – the documentation by biologists added critical knowledge of the species’ movements and life cycle.

The story was significant enough to be portrayed on the cover of the August 1976 issue of National Geographic.

But 50 years later it’s rivaled by a new chapter in monarch research, said Martin, a retired Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist who with his wife, Susan Martin, is caretaker of the Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance’s Goose Pond Reserve in Arlington.

“It’s this new tagging technology,” Martin said. “We are learning more in a few months than we did in decades.”

Martin was referring to BluMorpho tags, solar-powered devices small and light enough to be carried more than 1,000 miles by a monarch.

Sending a signal akin to Bluetooth that can be detected by cell phones as well as the MOTUS wildlife network, the transmitters have revolutionized tracking animals as small as butterflies.

The tags were developed and are manufactured by Cellular Tracking Technologies in Rio Grande, New Jersey.

Testing in 2025 showed monarchs, with a body weight of about 0.5 grams, were capable of carrying the 0.06 gram tags on their backs from sites in the U.S. and Canada to Mexico.

Several hundred BluMorpho tags were deployed on monarchs in late summer and fall 2025, including some in northern Illinois. Some tagged butterflies survived the winter in Mexico and were documented on their return to the U.S. earlier this year.

And this year for the first time dozens of monarchs were fitted with the tags in Wisconsin.

Monarchs were tagged with BluMorpho tags by the Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek, the Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance at its Goose Pond Sanctuary, the BioCorps at UW-Madison and the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.

In all, 68 of the high-tech transmitters were attached to monarchs in Wisconsin this year, mostly in early September, Martin said.

A monarch butterfly is safely restrained while it receives a BluMorpho tracking tag Sept. 5, 2026 at Goose Pond Sanctuary in Arlington, Wis.

Over the ensuing days and weeks researchers and the general public alike have been able to watch the migrations of the animals on an app run by Project Monarch.

Every time a tagged butterfly “pings” a cell phone or MOTUS tower, the app logs the time and location and plots it on a map.

To the excitement of all involved in the project, many monarchs tagged in Wisconsin are now reaching Mexico. As of Nov. 4, 15 of the Wisconsin-tagged monarchs were in Mexico.

“This project is helping us observe the instincts of these monarchs, their amazing internal compass that tells them where to go,” said Brenna Marsicek, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance director of outreach. “Monarchs that we were holding just two months ago here are now in Mexico.”

Marsicek said the tagging project has already been extremely successful in terms of connecting people with monarch butterflies and teaching about migration.

For decades, adhesive-backed, paper tags with numbers were placed on the wings of monarchs. Some were found on butterflies at the wintering sites in Mexico.

But very little was known about the paths the animals took or where they stopped for rest or food.

The BluMorpho tags are providing a vast amount of data on these critical aspects of the monarch’s migration.

“It is pretty spectacular knowing that three of our 14 monarchs have already made it into Mexico,” said Maggie Steinhauer, research manager of the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.

For Steinhauer, who has been involved in bird banding, it’s the first time she knows with certainty an animal she tagged has traveled more than 1,000 miles.

Maggie Steinhauer, left, and Steve Forst prepare to fit a BluMorpho tag on a monarch butterfly Sept. 4, 2026 at the Urban Ecology Center’s Washington Park branch in Milwaukee, Wis.

She said looking at the Project Monarch app has not only been a fun addition to her daily routine but also a meaningful connection point with coworkers and community.

“As a part of our latitude group I’ve learned a lot through communications between partners, including from weather patterns to habitat availability and beyond,” Steinhauer said. “I think that speaks to the app and how it can encourage people to tag along on the butterflies’ fascinating journey, an engaging entry point into this new world of data.”

Hundreds of other monarchs have been fitted with BluMorpho tags in other states and Canada. Scientists overseeing the tagging, including at the Xerces Society, Monarch Joint Venture and Monarch Watch, will take the lead collecting and analyzing the data.

Martin said the long-term goal is helping monarchs survive by providing adequate food and habitat for the species at all stages of its life cycle.

“And we know what helps monarchs helps lots of other species, especially grassland and prairie species,” Martin said.

In the coming days and weeks, more of the migrating insects will gather in the relatively small reserves northwest of Mexico City to spend the winter.

Those that survive will be tracked on their northward journeys, including where they mate and die and pass the torch to the next generation of monarchs.

The work with the BluMorpho tags will continue, Marsicek said.

“We’re already dreaming about 2027 about questions we can ask and have answered through tagging like this,” Marsicek said. “It’s really exciting and we want to keep building on it year after year.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New tags produce flood of migration data on monarchs as some already reach Mexico | Smith

Reporting by Paul A. Smith, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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