Champion D.C. Everest dominates selections on 2026 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team

Wausau Pilot & Review

Champion D.C. Everest had two first-team selections and six overall named to the 2026 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team, as voted on by the six conference coaches following the season.

D.C. Everest senior outside hitter Ella Eckhoff and senior middle hitter Brooke Johnson were among the seven first-team selections, which also includes Stevens Point junior Nora Krueger, and four Marshfield players – seniors Abby Cera, Lily Adler and Maria Biederwolf, and sophomore Jazzy Kurth.

Eckhoff was named Player of the Year after leading the WVC in kills (168) and attack percentage (.333). She was also second in the conference with 31 service aces and fourth in digs per set (3.82) as D.C. Everest won the conference championship with a 9-1 record.

Johnson was second in the conference with a .300 attack percentage, second in blocks per set (0.92) and fourth in total kills with 95.

D.C. Everest setter Tatum Arndt, libero Emery Wiesman and right side hitter McKinley Pagel, Wausau East setter Eliana Schmidt, and Wausau West hitters Mercy Kelly and Ella Bohlin were among the second-team picks.

Arndt led the conference with 8.92 assists per set and 348 total assists, while Wiesman was third in the conference in digs at 5.0 per set.

Schmidt averaged 5.47 assists per set for Wausau East, while Kelly led Wausau West with 77 kills, and Bohlin had 74 kills and 101 digs for the Warriors.

D.C. Everest’s Brandon Radloff and Morgan Kurtenbach were named Coaches of the Year as the Evergreens won the WVC title with a 9-1 record.

2026 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Volleyball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team:

*Ella Eckhoff, sr., outside hitter D.C. Everest; *Brooke Johnson, sr., middle hitter, D.C. Everest; *Nora Kruger, jr., outside hitter, Stevens Point; Abby Cera, sr., left outside hitter, Marshfield; Maria Biederwolf, sr., left outside hitter; Lily Adler, sr., middle hitter; Jazzy Kurth, so., libero, Marshfield.

Second team: Tatum Arndt, jr., setter, D.C. Everest; Leah Awe, jr., middle blocker, Stevens Point; Lenna Mayer, sr., libero, Stevens Point; Emery Wiesman, so., libero, D.C. Everest; Paige Schlagenhaft, sr., setter/right outside hitter, Marshfield; Natalie DeLany, jr., setter/right outside hitter, Marshfield; McKinley Pagel, sr., right side hitter, D.C. Everest; Eliana Schmidt, sr., setter, Wausau East; Mercy Kelly, sr., hitter, Wausau West; Ella Bohlin, sr., middle hitter, Wausau West; Michelle Tra, sr., libero, Wisconsin Rapids.

Honorable mention: Angela Barnhardt, jr., defensive specialist/left outside hitter, Marshfield; Kendall Woytasik, sr., setter, Stevens Point; Alisa Chmielewski, sr., outside hitter, D.C. Everest; Carlee Bloom, sr., middle hitter, Wausau West.

Individual Awards

Player of the Year:

Ella Eckhoff, D.C. Everest.

Coaches of the Year: Brandon Radloff and Morgan Kurtenbach, D.C. Everest.