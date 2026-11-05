79-year-old Stevens Point man dies in Portage County crash

DEWEY – A 79-year-old Stevens Point man died Wednesday after his vehicle left a Portage County road and came to rest in a wooded area, authorities said.

Portage County sheriff’s deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash at about 4:55 p.m. Nov. 4 on Sunset Drive, north of County Road DB in the town of Dewey.

Deputies found the vehicle in a wooded area on the west side of Sunset Drive. Investigators determined the man had been traveling north before the vehicle left the road, according to a news release from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities have not released his name or information about what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Portage County Ambulance, Dewey EMS, the Dewey Fire Department and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.