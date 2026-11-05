undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wausau
Wausau weather for Thursday and Friday
By Peterson/Kraemer Funeral HomesCrematory, Inc.,2 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review
Today
Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
1