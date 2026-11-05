Wausau weather for Thursday and Friday

Rain clouds above a midwest farm fields flooded by heavy rain leaving crops stressed from too much water and water damaged. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources

Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.